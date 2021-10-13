Global Quantum Dot Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand for Large and High-Resolution Displays Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Dot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Material (Cadmium-based, Cadmium-free), Product (Quantum Dot Displays, Other Products), Vertical (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum dot market is estimated to be worth USD 4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Increasing demand for quantum dots in display devices, advanced features of quantum dots and the diverse applications of quantum dots are some of the major factors driving the growth of the quantum dot market. However, the limited availability of rare earth materials is likely to hinder the market growth.

The market for cadmium-free quantum dots to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Many quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices. This act is in accordance with restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) directive in electrical and electronic equipment. Cadmium-free quantum dots offer a safer and more sustainable alternative for manufacturers and consumers, by providing them with all the major benefits associated with the technology without the risk associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations due to the use of cadmium. Cadmium-free quantum dots are not only suited for displays, but also applications such as lighting solutions, solar cells, and biomedicine.

The market for displays is estimated to account for the largest share between 2021 and 2026 in quantum dot market

Quantum dots are being extensively used by display manufacturers to offer the best quality displays in the market. Quantum dot displays have a narrow spectrum, high stability and low power consumption. Hence, they are being extensively used by display manufacturers globally. Quantum dots are incorporated into wide range of display applications such as, flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices. LEDs with quantum dot luminophores is an emerging technology with high potential in the display ecosystem. As a result, the display devices are expected to dominate the quantum dot market during the forecast period.

Quantum dot market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026

The increasing adoption of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive and consumer electronics applications is a key factor driving the quantum dot market growth. As of now, several quantum dot products are in the pre-commercialization stage. However, in the coming years, the quantum dots will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions.

Asia Pacific consists of many established display manufactures and several emerging market players and research organizations that are focused on R&D activities related to the quantum dot technology. Hence, Asia Pacific is expected to command the quantum dot market in the near future. The rising middle-class population with high disposable income and the growing demand for innovative products, along with improving manufacturing efficiencies is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario

3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Quantum Dot Market

4.2 Quantum Dot Market, by Material

4.3 Quantum Dot Market, by Product

4.4 Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical

4.5 Quantum Dot Market, by Region

4.6 Quantum Dot Market in Europe, by Vertical and Country, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Use in Display Devices

5.2.1.2 Advantages of Quantum Dots Over Conventional Displays

5.2.1.3 Diverse Applications of Quantum Dots

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Availability of Rare Earth Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Large and High-Resolution Displays

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Quantum Dots in LED Products

5.2.3.3 Growing Use in Aerospace & Defense Applications

5.2.3.4 Adoption of Quantum Dots in Agriculture

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Use of Toxic and Heavy Metals

5.2.4.2 Adverse Impact of Falling Prices of Conventional Displays

5.2.4.3 Limited Awareness About Advantages of Quantum Dots

5.3 Major Quantum Dot Precursor Suppliers

5.3.1 Solvay Chemicals

5.3.2 Sigma-Aldrich

5.3.3 Indium Corporation

5.3.4 Strem Chemicals

5.3.5 Goomoo Chemical

5.3.6 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.3.7 Mateck

5.3.8 American Elements

5.3.9 Alfa Aesar (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

5.3.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Pricing Analysis: Average Selling Price Trends

6.4 List of Key Patents and Innovations

6.5 Key Technology Trends

6.5.1 QLED

6.5.2 Labeling and Imaging Using Quantum Dots

6.6 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.7 Case Studies

6.7.1 Development of Cutting-Edge Quantum Dots for Photodynamic Therapy and Medical Imaging

6.7.2 Retrofitting Existing LCD Modules with Quantum Dot Optical Components

6.7.3 Use of Nanotechnology to Enhance Plant Growth

6.8 Trade Data

6.9 Regulatory Environment

6.9.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive

6.9.2 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Guidelines (US)

6.10 Quantum Dot Market Ecosystem

6.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

7 Quantum Dot Production Techniques

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Colloidal Synthesis

7.3 Plasma Synthesis

7.4 Fabrication

7.4.1 Lithography

7.4.1.1 Electron-Beam Lithography

7.4.1.2 Soft Lithography

7.4.1.3 Stencil Lithography

7.4.1.4 Nanolithography

7.4.1.5 Photopatternable Array

7.5 Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

7.6 Viral Assembly

7.7 Electrochemical Assembly

7.8 Bulk Manufacturing

8 Quantum Dot Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

8.2.1 Adverse Effects of Cadmium on Health and Environment Lead to Decline in Growth

8.2.2 Indium Arsenide Quantum Dots

8.2.2.1 Indium Arsenide Quantum Dots Can be Used in Photodetectors and Diode Lasers

8.2.3 Silicon Quantum Dots

8.2.3.1 Non-Toxicity and Abundant Availability Make Silicon a Suitable Alternative for Cadmium and Lead

8.2.4 Graphene Quantum Dots

8.2.4.1 Graphene Quantum Dots Witness High Demand due to Low Toxicity and Stable Photo Luminance

8.2.5 Perovskite Quantum Dots

8.2.5.1 Bright Photoluminescence Boosts Surge in Demand for Perovskite Quantum Dots

8.2.6 Lead Sulfide Quantum Dots

8.2.6.1 Low Fabrication Cost and Good Optoelectronic Properties Boost Demand for Lead Sulfide Quantum Dots for Displays

8.3 Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots

8.3.1 Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots Offer Extensive UV Excitation, Bright Photoluminescence, and High Stability

8.3.2 Cadmium Selenide Quantum Dots

8.3.2.1 Cadmium Selenide Quantum Dots - Viable for Use in a Wide Range of Applications

8.3.3 Cadmium Sulfide Quantum Dots

8.3.4 Cadmium Telluride Quantum Dots

8.3.4.1 Cadmium Telluride Quantum Dots - Mainly Used for Spectroscopy Applications

9 Quantum Dot Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Quantum Dot Displays

9.2.1 Narrow Spectrum and High Stability Make Quantum Dot Displays Suitable Alternative to Conventional Displays

9.2.2 Quantum Dot Enhanced Films (QD LCD/QDEF)

9.2.2.1 Quantum Dot Enhanced Films to Dominate Quantum Dot Display Market

9.2.3 Quantum Dot Color Filters

9.2.3.1 Advantages such as Improved Brightness and Wide Viewing Angles Boost Demand for Quantum Dot Color Filters

9.2.4 Self-Emitting QLEDs/True QLEDs

9.2.4.1 Self-Emitting QLEDs to be Commercialized Soon

9.3 Quantum Dot Lasers

9.3.1 High Output Power and Superior Temperature Stability Fuel Demand for Quantum Dot Lasers

9.4 Quantum Dot Solar Cells

9.4.1 Quantum Dot Solar Cells Capture Solar Energy More Cost-Effectively

9.5 Quantum Dot Medical Devices

9.5.1 Diverse Applications of Quantum Dot Medical Devices Expected to Drive Market Growth

9.6 Quantum Dot Photodetectors/Sensors

9.6.1 Low Cost and Superior Quality Drive Segment Growth

9.7 Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Products

9.7.1 Quantum Dot LEDs Deliver Higher Brightness, Efficiency, and Stability Than Phosphor LEDs

9.8 Quantum Dot Batteries and Energy Storage Systems

9.8.1 Quantum Dot Nanocrystal Solutions Deliver 5 Times More Power Than Conventional Batteries

9.9 Quantum Dot Transistors

9.9.1 Advantages of Quantum Dot Transistors Over Conventional Ones Drives Segment

9.10 Quantum Dot Chips & Tags

9.10.1 High Security Authentication to Accelerate Demand for Quantum Dot Chips & Tags

10 Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer

10.2.1 Growing Demand for Superior Displays to Drive Consumer Vertical

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Quantum Dot Lighting Products Expected to Witness High Growth in Commercial Vertical

10.3.2 Retail

10.3.2.1 Need for Enhanced Customer Experience Boosts Use of Quantum Dot Displays and Lighting in Retail Sector

10.3.3 Corporate

10.3.3.1 Quantum Dot Displays Mainly Used for Information Broadcasting in Corporate Sector

10.3.4 Hospitality

10.3.4.1 Quantum Dot Displays in the Hospitality Sector Employed to Enhance User Experience

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Increased Efficiency and Brightness Drive Adoption of Quantum Dots in Healthcare

10.4.2 Biological Imaging

10.4.2.1 Quantum Dots Can be Used to Develop Probes for Biological Imaging

10.4.3 Cellular Labeling

10.4.3.1 High Brightness and Narrow Emission Spectrums Make Quantum Dots Suitable for Cellular Labeling

10.4.4 DNA Labeling

10.4.4.1 Superior Optical Properties Make Quantum Dots Suitable for DNA Labeling

10.4.5 Cancer Diagnosis

10.4.5.1 Quantum Dots Can Help in Detecting Primary Tumors at an Early Stage

10.5 Defense

10.5.1 High Photostability Boosts Use of Quantum Dots in Defense Applications

10.6 Telecommunications

10.6.1 Quantum Dots to Revolutionize Telecommunications During Forecast Period

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Manufacturing

10.7.1.1 Quantum Dots Widely Used in Chemical Vapor Deposition and Colloidal Synthesis

10.7.2 Transportation

10.7.2.1 Quantum Dots Find Application in Flat Panel Displays and Solid-State Lighting

10.7.3 Education

10.7.3.1 Quantum Dot Displays to be Used for Visual Learning

10.7.4 Sports & Entertainment

10.7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Displays to Drive Market Growth for Sports and Entertainment Verticals

10.7.5 Agriculture

10.7.5.1 Quantum Dot Films in Greenhouses Provide Optimal Growth Environment for Plant Growth

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2018-2020

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.7.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Nanosys

13.2.2 Samsung Electronics

13.2.3 Nanoco Group

13.2.4 NNCrystal US Corporation

13.2.5 QD Laser

13.2.6 Merck Group

13.2.7 NanoPhotonica

13.2.8 OSRAM Licht

13.2.9 Crystalplex Corporation

13.2.10 LG Electronics

13.2.11 DuPont

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Quantum Materials Corp.

13.3.2 Ocean NanoTech

13.3.3 Navillum Nanotechnologies

13.3.4 UbiQD

13.3.5 Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research (Fraunhofer IAP)

13.3.6 Quantum Solutions

13.3.7 Ranovus

13.3.8 Innolume

13.3.9 Avantama

13.3.10 TCL

13.3.11 Vizio

13.3.12 Sony

13.3.13 Hisense

13.3.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14 Appendix

