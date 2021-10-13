RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
IsinSE0013883105
Coupon, spread0.891
Maturity2025-07-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
IsinSE0013102167
Coupon, spread0.975
Maturity2026-04-29
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameFABEGE AB
IsinSE0010414425
Coupon, spread1.187
Maturity2022-09-26
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameFABEGE AB
IsinSE0011062785
Coupon, spread1.310
Maturity2024-04-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameFASTPARTNER AB
IsinSE0013883089
Coupon, spread1.253
Maturity2026-06-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln4
Volume bought, SEK mln4
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM106,00
Lowest accepted yield, DM106,00
Highest yield, DM106,00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100,00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameFASTPARTNER AB
IsinSE0013883055
Coupon, spread1.108
Maturity2025-05-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM90,00
Lowest accepted yield, DM90,00
Highest yield, DM90,00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100,00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameELECTROLUX AB
IsinXS2152269218
Coupon, spread1.792
Maturity2023-04-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameELECTROLUX AB
IsinXS2012999426
Coupon, spread0.735
Maturity2022-06-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameINVESTMENT AB LATOUR
IsinSE0012676641
Coupon, spread0.507
Maturity2023-03-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-10-13
NameINVESTMENT AB LATOUR
IsinSE0013102340
Coupon, spread0.485
Maturity2024-06-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-