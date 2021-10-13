Worldwide Warehousing and Storage Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehousing and Storage Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the warehousing and storage market and it is poised to grow by $ 347.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on the warehousing and storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing and rising e-commerce industry. In addition, growing demand for refrigerated warehousing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The warehousing and storage market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's warehousing and storage market is segmented as below:

By Type

General

Refrigerated

Farm products

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the adoption of automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and storage market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on warehousing and storage market covers the following areas:

Warehousing and storage market sizing

Warehousing and storage market forecast

Warehousing and storage market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehousing and storage market vendors that include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the warehousing and storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

General - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Farm products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbekom