Worldwide Warehousing and Storage Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The publisher has been monitoring the warehousing and storage market and it is poised to grow by $ 347.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on the warehousing and storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing and rising e-commerce industry. In addition, growing demand for refrigerated warehousing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The warehousing and storage market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's warehousing and storage market is segmented as below:
By Type
- General
- Refrigerated
- Farm products
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the adoption of automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and storage market growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehousing and storage market vendors that include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the warehousing and storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
