Global Facial Wipes Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Beiersdorf, Kimberly-Clark and Rockline Industries Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial Wipes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the facial wipes market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on the facial wipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through good quality products and increased skincare needs due to rising air pollution. In addition, premiumization through good quality products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The facial wipes market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The publisher's facial wipes market is segmented as below:

By Product

Wet facial wipes

Dry facial wipes

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the expansion of distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the facial wipes market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on facial wipes market covers the following areas:

Facial wipes market sizing

Facial wipes market forecast

Facial wipes market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial wipes market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Rockline Industries, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the facial wipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global facial wipes market

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wet facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dry facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Rockline Industries

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4twtj