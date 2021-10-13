Hi5 Cannabis-Infused Beverages Will Be Available in Maine Beginning October 15

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi5 , a fast-acting cannabis infused seltzer brand by Theory Wellness , today announced that its full product line will be available in Maine exclusively at Theory Wellness retail locations beginning this Friday, Oct. 15. Hi5 has experienced rapid growth in Massachusetts with roughly three-quarters of a million cans sold since it was initially released in March 2021.

The cannabis beverage market is on track to reach $1.2 billion in US sales by 2026. The trend as an alternative to alcohol is well documented where alcohol sales decline by nearly 15% in markets where legal cannabis is available. Hi5 continues to do its part, offering consumers zero calories, all-natural ingredients and low doses of THC in a tastefully designed can, with penetration across almost 50 recreational and medical dispensary locations in the Commonwealth. The affordably priced product is nestled into one of the fastest-growing product segments for health-conscious cannabis consumers and the canna-curious.

"One of the driving forces behind the drink's success is that it's guilt-free," Shares Brandon Pollock, CEO of Theory Wellness. "You can go out, have a couple, and not have to worry about how you'll feel the next day. Hi5 is addressing the rising consumer demand for alternatives to alcohol while attracting those new to cannabis who may be more averse to other product categories like inhalables."

The expansion of Hi5 into Maine will be met by a blossoming recreational market that surpassed more than $10M in sales just this past August. The announcement comes days after the one-year anniversary of legal sales commencing in the state. Hi5 will be produced at Theory Wellness' Maine facility and available exclusively at their retail locations at launch.

"Maine offers unlimited outdoor activities, top-notch food and beverage, and has an impressive cannabis industry which all point toward a welcome reception for a brand like Hi5," states Pollock. The cannabis beverages will be available at Theory Wellness recreational dispensary locations in South Portland , Waterville , and Bangor . Shortly following the initial launch, Theory Wellness expects to also begin selling their Hi5 fast-acting chews.

About Theory Wellness, Inc: Theory Wellness, Inc. is an independently owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis brand. They operate retail, cultivation, and product manufacturing, across Massachusetts and Maine, including the cannabis infused seltzer brand Hi5 .

