Axiad Joins FIDO Alliance to Further an Identity-first Mindset, Helping Organizations Realize the Benefits of Passwordless

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiad , a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced its membership in the FIDO Alliance, an association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. The FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.



Axiad is participating in Authenticate 2021 Conference , hosted by the FIDO Alliance as a space for the industry to discuss best practices for deploying modern authentication.

“We’re thrilled to join the FIDO Alliance, especially as FIDO2 becomes increasingly important for the future of passwordless authentication. What makes FIDO2 such an appealing authentication standard is not only its wide adoption in the enterprise ecosystem but also the fact it supports the use of strong embedded credentials in end-user computers and devices today,” said Yves Audebert, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Axiad.

“This bound credential option greatly improves the user experience while providing a great level of security and reducing the overall cost of deployment. Here at Axiad we look forward to partnering with the FIDO Alliance and its stakeholders to help simplify and accelerate the adoption of passwordless authentication for our customers,” Audebert added.

The alliance’s collaborative and dynamic approach to myriad security issues caused by the global over-reliance on passwords aligns perfectly with Axiad’s own identity-first mission to simplify and secure passwordless authentication processes for every user, machine, and process.

“We’re delighted to have Axiad join our mission to improve authentication standards,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO at the FIDO Alliance. “Axiad’s expertise and support in promoting FIDO Authentication and their aligning mission to simplify authentication processes and encourage enterprises to ‘break up with their passwords for good’ makes them extremely well-suited as a member, and we look forward to their contributions.”

About Axiad

Axiad provides enterprises with its SMARTidentity solution to deliver complete trust across the identity spectrum. Whether you need to secure your employee access, their online interactions, or your machines and devices, SMARTidentity ensures zero trust with PKI, MFA, and FIDO in one platform – Axiad Cloud. Businesses can take an identity-first strategy to cohesively deploy and manage all their credentials such as certificates, mobile MFA, TPM, hardware tokens such as YubiKeys, smart cards, and biometrics. Axiad makes the journey to passwordless simple with user-centric solutions for credential issuance, lifecycle management, and emergency access from anywhere. The SMARTidentity solution is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy & oil, transportation, finance, and more.