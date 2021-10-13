Global automated material handling (AMH) market size to register 12.7% CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide automated material handling (AMH) market size is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis timeline 2021-2027. The industry growth is driven by several factors including fast-paced technological advancements, and rapid growth of e-commerce sector.

As per the study, the industry landscape is fragmented with respect to product gamut, equipment type, and end-user scope. Different regions contributing towards the market remuneration and their quantitative and qualitative factors are also entailed in the report. It further outlines the competitive framework by providing business profiles of major companies, with their product offerings.

According to Statista, global retail e-commerce sales amounted to USD 4.28 trillion in 2020, and is slated to reach USD 5.4 trillion by the end of 2022.

For those uninitiated, material handling equipment are mechanical devices that store, move, manage, and safeguard products and goods during manufacturing, consumption, circulation, and clearing processes. The primary objective of such systems is to enhance productivity, product quality, and labor safety, as well as to reduce labor & operational costs and lead times.

Despite the positive industry outlook, development over 2021-2027 is likely to be inhibited by high switching and integrations costs, as well as high initial investment required for automated material equipment handling in SMEs.

Market segmentation summary

Based on product type, global automated material handling (AMH) market is classified into software, hardware, and services. By equipment, the industry classification comprises mobile robot, palletizer, automated storage & retrieval system, sortation system, and automated conveyor. Elaborating on end-user spectrum, the business vertical is split into airport, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, automotive, and general manufacturing sectors.

Geographical scope

Geographically, the report on segments worldwide automated material handling (AMH) market industry into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, Asia Pacific currently captures a major market share owing to surging e-commerce sales, and substantial presence of prominent technology providers in the region. Additionally, expanding middle-class population in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, and India, as well as increasing penetration of mobile devices have caused a significant increase in retail e-commerce throughout Asia Pacific, which is further propelling the regional market growth.

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by Product Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services





Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Mobile robot

Palletizer

Automated Storage & Retrieval System

Sortation System

Automated Conveyor





Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Airport

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Automotive

General Manufacturing





Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC





Latin America

Brazil

Mexico





Rest of the World

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Knapp AG

Kion Group AG

Mecalux SA

Kardex Group

System Logistics S.p.A.

TGW Logistics Group

Jungheinrich AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

JBT Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automated Material Handling Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automated Material Handling Market, by Product type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automated Material Handling Market, by Equipment type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automated Material Handling Market, by End user, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automated Material Handling Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automated Material Handling Market Dynamics

3.1. Automated Material Handling Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rapid growth of e-commerce sector

3.1.1.2. Incremental technological advancements aiding market growth

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High integration and switching costs

3.1.2.2. High upfront cost of AMH equipment for SMEs

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Digitization of supply chain processes with integration of IoT and AMH equipment

3.1.3.2. Presence of huge intralogistics sector in Southeast Asia

Chapter 4. Global Automated Material Handling Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automated Material Handling Market, by Product type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automated Material Handling Market by Product type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automated Material Handling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product type2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automated Material Handling Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Automated Material Handling Market, by Equipment type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automated Material Handling Market by Equipment type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automated Material Handling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Equipment type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automated Material Handling Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Mobile Robot

6.4.2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System

6.4.3. Automated Conveyor

6.4.4. Palletizer

6.4.5. Sortation System

Chapter 7. Global Automated Material Handling Market, by End user

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automated Material Handling Market by End user, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automated Material Handling Market Estimates & Forecasts by End user 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automated Material Handling Market , Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Airport

7.4.2. Automotive

7.4.3. Food And Beverages

7.4.4. General Manufacturing

7.4.5. Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 8. Global Automated Material Handling Market, Regional Analysis

