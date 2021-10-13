SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 3rd Quarter 2021 accounts

English Norwegian

SpareBank 1 SMN and SpareBank 1 Østlandet will be presenting 3rd quarter 2021 financial results.

Time: Friday 29 October at 08:15 am CET

Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

For those not able to attend the presentation, a live web-cast is available at:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211029_7/

Questions for SpareBank 1 SMN can be submitted live in the broadcast or by e-mail to ir@smn.no.

The presentations will be held by:

SpareBank 1 Østlandet

CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

SpareBank 1 SMN

CFO Kjell Fordal

The live presentations will be held in Norwegian. A recorded webcast and slides will be made available in English afterwards at:

https://www.sparebank1.no/en/smn/about-us/investor.html

A light breakfast will be served from 8 a.m.

Please register your attendance to corporateaccess@sb1markets.no.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act