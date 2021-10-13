Self-Guided Torpedo Market to Garner $2.18 Billion in 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global self-guided torpedo market generated $1.25 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.18 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, regional landscape, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in number of territorial conflicts throughout the world and rise in naval modernization programs drive the growth of the global self-guided torpedo market. However, increase in incorporation of anti-torpedo defense systems in combat vessels restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand from aircraft to carry lightweight torpedo in large quantities for warships and surge in defense expenditure globally are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14058

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production facilities in the defense sector have been stopped due to lockdown measures, disrupted supply chains, and shortage of raw materials across the globe. This affected the production volumes of self-guided torpedo.

In addition, there have been delays in R&D activities and new initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative self-guided torpedoes due to hold in investments by governments.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global self-guided torpedo market based on product, type, application, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14058

Based on product, the wake homing torpedo segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the acoustic homing torpedo segment.

Based on application, the aerial platform launched torpedo segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global self-guided torpedo market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14058

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, North America is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the global self-guided torpedo market analyzed in the research include ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Naval Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Saab AB.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14058





Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace & Defense Technology:

Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Pallet Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, and Forklift Trucks), Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Vision Guidance, and Others), Application (Transportation, Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Packaging, and Waste Handling), Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, and Others), and Mode of Operation (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Autonomous Precision Guided Munition Market by Product (Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, and Loitering Munition), by Speed (Hypersonic, and Non-Hypersonic), by Technology (Infrared, Semi Active Laser, Inertial Navigation System (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Radar Homing, Anti-Radiation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting (Shoulder, Tripod and Vehicle), Operation (Manned and Unmanned), and Platform (Land, and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Precision Guided Munitions Market by Type (Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), Product (Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, and Loitering Munitions), Speed (Hypersonic, Non-Hypersonic), and Technology (Infrared, Semi Active Laser, Inertial Navigation System (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Radar Homing, Anti-Radiation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Areal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Unmanned Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting (A Shoulder, Tripod and Vehicle), and Platform (Land and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Guided Rocket Market by Technology (Microcomputing, GPS, LASER, Infrared, RADAR, and Others), Launch Mode (Air-to-surface and Air-to-air), Subtype (Air-launched Rocket and Artillery Rocket), Product (Anti-submarine, Anti-tank & Tactical rockets, Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), and Air-to-air & Air-to-surface): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com