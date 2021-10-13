MENA Small Cell 5G Network Market Is Expected to Reach $412.54 Million by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR , Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the MENA small cell 5G network market was estimated at $13.42 million in 2020 and is expected to hit at $412.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, emergence of citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) band, surge in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic drive the growth of the MENA small cell 5G network market. On the other hand, concerns related to fiber backhaul and small cell deployment challenge restrain the growth to some extent. However, rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and upsurge in demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency communications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario-

Rise in remote working trend and upsurge in mobile data traffic have made the public & private sectors in the majority of countries adopt 5G infrastructure. This, in turn, has boosted the MENA small cell 5G network market.

This trend is pretty likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The MENA small cell 5G network market is analyzed across component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications, end user, and countries. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period.

Based on radio technology, the standalone segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 42.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Saudi Arabia held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-fourth of the MENA small cell 5G network market. Simultaneously, the market across Turkey would showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The List of companies profiled analyzed in the MENA small cell 5G network industry report include NEC Corporation, ATANDT Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Casa Systems, ZTE Corporation, COMBA Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Nokia, and Ericsson. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

