Global Hematology Analyzer Market Size to Reach $3.94 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hematology Analyzer Market Generated $1.96 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $3.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Technological developments, increase in demand for automated hematology analyzers, and rise in preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzers are the factors that drive the global hematology analyzer market. On the other hand, high cost of hematology analyzers due to advanced features and automation and strict regulatory policies hinder the market growth. However, growth opportunities in developing economies are expected to offer profitable opportunities to the market players.

COVID -19 impact scenario:



The COVID-19 outbreak disturbed workflows in the healthcare industry across the globe.

A few subdomains of healthcare industry had to pause or shut their operations due to lockdown and lack of workforce.

The pandemic affected the hematology analyzer market positively, attributing to an increase in focus on the hematology parameters to assess the COVID-19 infection.



The report segments the global hematology analyzer market on the basis of end-user, product & services, type, and region.

Based on product & services, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the type, the fully automated hematology analyzer segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global hematology analyzer market. The same segment is expected to lead during the forecast period, manifesting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the semi-automated hematology analyzer segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global hematology analyzer market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Boule Diagnostics AB, Hobira Ltd, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Sysmex Corporation.

