DeathRoad Announces a New Strategic Partner - Santiago R Santos - Web3 Investor

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeathRoad, the First Metaverse Racing Game on Binance Smart Chain announces Santiago R Santos as a Strategic Partner.



Santiago R Santos (CryptoPunk #9159) is an investor focusing on the intersection of DeFi and the Web3 metaverse. He believes "Web3 games will dominate." In his recent tweet , he highlighted the impressive growth of Web3 gaming projects "In large part, tied to novel play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics which, much like ride sharing apps, has become a primary source of revenue for gamers across the world. P2E combines digital asset ownership with the passion economy empowering users."

"I grew up playing racing games - I think they're one of the most intuitive and addicting games. I've been impressed by the gaming experience and vision of the DeathRoad team to build one of the most immersive gaming experiences in the metaverse. I'm excited to play the game and back the team as they build it." - Santiago R Santos

DeathRoad is the first immersive Web3 racing game on the Binance Smart Chain network. Unlike many other projects only focusing on Play-to-Earn mode, DeathRoad racers enjoy an immersive racing experience where they can not only earn in-game rewards but can also "live" in the DeathRoad world by owning lands, building garages, offering rental services and other services. We believe this combination creates a more holistic metaverse experience for users.

Santiago joins us as part of a broader strategic round where we've partnered with other leading partners in the space including, most recently, Illuvium . Santiago has also been an early supporter of Illuvium and a member of their council. This strategic investment round is a big step forward for DeathRoad as we continue to grow our ecosystem and execute on our roadmap. The future of the first Metaverse Racing Game is closer than ever. We're excited to bring on our new partners!

About DeathRoad

Deathroad aims to become a comprehensive gaming ecosystem built for next generation racers, who utilize racing skills to enjoy the fun, real racing experience and to earn tradable valuable digital assets. DeathRoad is also backed by Raptor Capital alongside the other large reputable blockchain venture capitalists such as IceTea Labs, Everse Capital, Magnus Capital, x21 and Metrix Capital.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/deathroadrace

Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/deathroaddotio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeathRoad_io

Discord: https://discord.gg/mwDQFdz7

Medium: https://medium.com/@deathracedotio

Media Contacts

Company: DeathRoad.io

E-mail: hello@deathroad.io

Website: https://deathroad.io/

SOURCE: DeathRoad.io