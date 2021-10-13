Global Air Purifier Markets Report 2021

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purifier Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Technology, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Purifier Market was valued at USD 11.22 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 24.31 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8% from 2020-2027.



The Air Purifier is defined as an air cleaner which eliminate air contaminates particles, such as dust, smoke, pollen, and dander to improve indoor air quality. These are also considered beneficial for people with allergies & asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The increase in concerns regarding poor indoor air quality and the growing ailments associated with air pollution are expected to drive the growth of global air purifier market over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

The increase in airborne diseases and the rise in pollution levels in the urban areas are expected to boost the global air purifier market. Also, the increase in health consciousness, improving standards of living as well as the growing disposable income are expected to propel the target market growth during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of air pollution control equipment, especially in developing economies across the world, is expected to be support the market throughout the forecast period.



The rise in awareness regarding the healthy lifestyle, especially among the urban youth, is anticipated to significantly contribute the growth of global air purifier market. The increase in prevalence of airborne diseases, along with the increase in air pollution levels in the United States is expected to positively influence the global air purifier market growth. The HEPA technology segment is expected to dominate the United States market throughout the forecast period as it is most effective technology for trapping harmful airborne particles.



Market Restraints

High initial installation and maintenance cost is a major restraining factor which expected to hinder the global air purifier market growth over the forecast period.



Regional Analysis



The APAC region held the highest air purifier market share due to the rapid urbanization, and industrialization coupled with a growing population with increased disposable income. Moreover, the increase in smog and air pollution cases, especially in countries like India & China, are expected to increase the adoption of air purifiers, thereby complementing the regional market growth.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as

Honeywell International Inc.

Carrier

Dyson

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Air Purifier Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Air Purifier Market, By Technology

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Technology

5.2 Global Air Purifier Market Share Analysis, By Technology

5.3 Global Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Technology

5.3.1 High-efficiency Particulate Air

5.3.2 Activated Carbon

5.3.3. Ionic Filters

5.3.4. Others



6 Global Air Purifier Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Air Purifier Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Commercial

6.3.1.1. Offices

6.3.1.2. Retail Shops

6.3.1.3. Healthcare Facilities

6.3.1.4. Hospitality

6.3.1.5. Schools & Educational Institutions

6.3.1.6. Transport

6.3.1.7. Others

6.3.2 Residential

6.3.3 Industrial



7 Global Air Purifier Market, By Region

7.1 Global Air Purifier Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Air Purifier Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Air Purifier Market Share Analysis, By Technology

8.3 North America Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.4 North America Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S.

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)



10 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)



11 Latin America Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Air Purifier Market Share Analysis, By Technology

11.3 Latin America Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Latin America Air Purifier Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.4.1. Brazil

11.4.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles



