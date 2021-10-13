TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors at 8:00a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



The meeting will feature updates on the Company’s emerging oncology pipeline including enhancements, novel targets and allogeneic TRuCs as well as TRuC Tregs for autoimmune diseases. Speakers will include:

Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Alfonso Quintás-Cardama, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Robert Tighe, Vice President of Translational Research

Raffit Hassan, M.D., Chief of Thoracic and GI Malignancies Branch at the National Cancer Institute

To register for the virtual event or watch a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors page of the Company’s website at investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavocabtagene autoleucel (“gavo-cel”), is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

