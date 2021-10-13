Notice to convene extraordinary general meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S

Notice to convene an

Extraordinary general meeting in

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Company registration no. 37627542

(the “Company”)

Thursday 28 October 2021, 10.00 am CEST at the Company’s address at Dynamovej 11 C, 2860 Søborg

AGENDA:

1. Election of chairman of the meeting

The Board of Directors proposes election of Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO of Lauritz.com Group A/S.

1. Election of a member to the Board of Directors

Based on the recommendation from the Nomination committee the Board of Directors proposes to elect Tue Byskov Bøtkjær as a new member to the Board of Directors for a term until the next annual general meeting.

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær today owns and operates his own investment company (Tue Invest) as well as co-owned companies within fashion, restaurants, breweries and IT.

Prior to founding his own companies Tue Byskov Bøtkjær gained international executive experience during his 23-year career in 4 family-owned, international industrial companies - FOSS A/S, Viking Life Saving-Equipment A/S, Purup-Eskofot A/S and Schultz A/S - working in Denmark and around the world with general management, business development, IT, HR, CSR and communication. For the last 5 years, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær has worked as an independent businessman. In addition, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær is a board member in other companies - Fashion Society A/S, Mark Kenley Domino Tan, Naja Lauf, Rue de Tokyo, Lovechild, Nué Notes, Specialtandlægerne Sjælland, LEBA Innovation, Alefarm Brewing A/S, Nextstep Bindslev and HKI - and within NGOs - National Chairman of Hjernesagen, board member of Dansk Stalking Center and Copenhagen Opera Festival.

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær is 53 years old and has a master degree in administration and economy (cand.scient.adm.)

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær: “I have known Lauritz.com for many years and with interest followed the companies journey – therefore it is of course a big pleasure to be invited into the board. I’m looking forward to use my experiences and my knowledge in Laurtitz.com and to contribute to the companies further development”

Approval requirements and share capital

Approval, adoption and election of items no 1 and 2 of the agenda takes place by simple majority.

The share capital of the Company is DKK 4,079,254.20 divided into shares of DKK 0.10. At the general meeting each share of nominally DKK 0.10 will carry one vote.

Registration date, participation and right to vote

Shareholders, who on the registration date own shares in the Company, or from whom the Company on the registration date has received a request for entry into the shareholders' register, has the right to participate in and vote at the general meeting.

The registration date is Thursday 21 October 2021, cf. Section 11(1) of the Company's Articles of Association.

Admission card

Shareholders, proxyholders and any accompanying advisor must have an admission card in order to attend the general meeting. Admission cards can be requested electronically via shares@lauritz.com no later than Friday 22 October 2021 at 23:59.

Proxy

Shareholders may vote at the general meeting by granting proxy to the Board of Directors or to a named third party. The proxy can be downloaded by clicking he r e . The proxy can be submitted by sending it by email to shares@lauritz.com .

Any proxy must be received no later than Friday 22 October 2021 at 23:59.

Postal vote

Shareholders may vote at the general meeting by postal vote. The postal vote form can be downloaded by clicking here . The postal vote form can be submitted by sending it by e-mail to shares@lauritz.com .

The postal vote must be received no later than Wednesday 27 October 2021 at 12:00.

Any proxy or postal vote can be submitted for shares owned on the registration date (i.e. Thursday 21 October 2021) calculated on the basis of the registration in the Company's shareholders' register and requests for registration of ownership received by the Company but not yet registered in the shareholders' register, cf. Section 11(1) of the Company's Articles of Association.

Further information

The following material will be available on the Company's website www.lauritz.com no later than Wednesday 13 October 2021:

The notice convening the general meeting including the agenda and the complete text of any proposal(s);

Information on the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of notice;

Proxy and postal vote form.

Shareholders are welcome to submit questions in written form to the Company regarding the agenda prepared for the general meeting.

Søborg, 13 October 2021

The Board of Directors of Lauritz.com Group A/S

Attachment