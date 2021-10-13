GXO Expects to Recruit 9,000 Employees in North America Ahead of the Peak Holiday Season

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced plans to hire more than 9,000 logistics employees across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the peak holiday season. Globally, GXO is recruiting more than 20,000 employees and will continue to expand its use of advanced automation to boost productivity, enhance safety and improve the employee experience.



“We’re proud to offer opportunities to thousands of people across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the busy holiday shopping season,” said GXO’s Chief Human Resources Officer Maryclaire Hammond. “When you come to GXO, you can expect to work with terrific colleagues and use our industry-leading technology in an inclusive environment where we invest in your success. We’re looking for outstanding people to join our dynamic team.”

The open positions include salaried, hourly, and contractor roles with flexible shift options and full- and part-time employment opportunities. GXO offers competitive compensation and benefits from day one, including sign-on bonuses, hourly wage incentives and other performance-based programs.

Full-time GXO employees receive comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance and parental care and leave programs. GXO also offers a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and development opportunities through the Grow at GXO program, which gives employees the opportunity to gain valuable experience and advance their careers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit GXO Careers to learn more about our open positions and apply online.

Key states where GXO is hiring include: California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas.

GXO is responding to the ecommerce surge by increasing deployment of automation across its operations — up 40 percent year-over-year. The company plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of 2021 and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe. GXO offers employees the opportunity to work alongside leading-edge technologies that are reshaping the logistics industry. Across the company, employees receive extensive safety training with automated technologies that also reduce training time by up to 80 percent.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding expected employment opportunities at GXO.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

