BiomX Announces Agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. for Atopic Dermatitis Product Candidate BX005

BRANFORD, Conn. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage cocktails that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced today that it has entered into an agreement granting Maruho Co. Ltd., a leading dermatology-focused pharmaceutical company in Japan, a right of first offer to license BiomX’s atopic dermatitis product candidate, BX005, in Japan. The right of first offer will commence following the availability of results from the Phase 1/2 study of BX005 expected in 2022. Maruho also entered into a binding agreement for an equity investment in BiomX of $3 million at a premium to the market share price, intended primarily to support the Phase 1/2 study.



“We thank Maruho for its investment in BiomX and support of our atopic dermatitis program,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “As the leading dermatology company in Japan, Maruho has built exceptional therapeutic capabilities and expertise that could support the success of BX005 in Japan. Interest from a closely-aligned and strong partner like Maruho for one of the world’s largest dermatology markets supports the science behind our phage-based approach of targeting bacteria associated with disease exacerbation.”

About BX005

BX005 is BiomX’s topical phage product candidate targeting Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a bacterium associated with the development and exacerbation of inflammation in atopic dermatitis. By reducing S. aureus burden, BX005 is designed to shift the skin microbiome composition to its baseline state to potentially result in clinical improvement. Results from a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of BX005 in atopic dermatitis patients are expected in the first half of 2022.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About Maruho

Maruho Co., Ltd. has its headquarters in Osaka and leads Japan in research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of dermatological products. Founded in 1915, Maruho has 1,542 employees (as of the end of September 2020), and net sales were approximately 80.34 billion yen in its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Pursuing its long-term corporate vision of “Excellence in Dermatology,” Maruho is striving to improve the health and quality of life of people all over the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.maruho.co.jp/english/.

