Agrify Announces October 2021 Conference Participation

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:



Global AgTech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest – October 14, 2021 (Virtual) Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify, will participate in the cannabis panel discussion at 12:00 p.m. ET. The panel will be moderated by Anthony Vendetti, Executive Managing Director of Research and Senior Analyst at Maxim Group. For more information and details on how to access the conference, please click here.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference – October 14-15, 2021 (New York City and Virtual) Mr. Chang will participate in the panel discussion titled “Ancillary Cannabis Companies Paving the Way” on October 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET, and he will give a presentation on Agrify on October 15 at 2:10 p.m. ET. He will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information and details on how to participate, please click here.

MJBizCon 2021 – October 19-22 (Las Vegas and Virtual) David Kessler, Chief Science Officer of Agrify, will participate in the panel discussion titled “Can You Make Me Higher? Yields and Profits That Is” on October 21 at 3:00 p.m. PT. The Agrify management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the duration of the conference. For more information and details on how to participate, please click here.





About Agrify (Nasdaq: AGFY)

Agrify is a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable our customers to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI at scale. Agrify brings data, science, and technology to its customers for unparalleled control over cultivation and extraction. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com , and Precision Extraction, a division of Agrify, at http://www.precisionextraction.com .

