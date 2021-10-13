Trio Health Partners with Datavant to Enable Direct Connectivity to Its Real-World Physician and Patient Ecosystem to Improve Clinical and Patient Outcomes

LOUISVILLE, Colo. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Health (Trio), a leading provider of real-world data management and patient insights, and Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations securely connect their data, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable Trio to connect its specialized multi-disease data assets to any of the 500 real-world data partners in the Datavant ecosystem.



“Trio has partnered with physician practices to build proprietary rare and specialty disease databases that feature unrivaled access to physicians and patients. This sophisticated technology platform is bi-directional, empowering clients to rapidly pivot from retrospective to prospective data collection. Datavant can further enhance Trio’s patient data through its privacy-preserving health data connectivity technology enabling us to enrich our powerful clinical and commercial insights,” said Brent Clough, CEO of Trio Health.

Trio’s direct access to key patient care stakeholders, including physicians, nurses, and pharmacies, along with real-time remote access to EMRs, unlocks dozens of use cases without burdening physician practices.

"Patients benefit when life sciences companies are able to generate regulatory grade evidence from real-world data,” said Travis May, President and Founder of Datavant. “We're excited to support Trio’s unique data assets with privacy-preserving data connectivity. Together, we can support life sciences companies and providers with the data they need to make the right decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

About Trio Health

Trio is a leading provider of real-world data and insights with unparalleled data management capabilities. Trio's mission is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes by coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving biopharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmacies, and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply do not exist elsewhere. Learn more at www.triohealth.com .

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building a neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.