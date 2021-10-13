Orchard Therapeutics Outlines Comprehensive Presence at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Congress

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced the acceptance of nine abstracts at the upcoming European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Congress (ESGCT) taking place virtually from October 19-22.



Clinical and pre-clinical data from across the company’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy portfolio will be featured in two oral and seven poster presentations, including an update on the ongoing proof-of-concept study of OTL-201 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A), pre-clinical data from OTL-204 in frontotemporal dementia (FTD), as well as proof-of-principle for longitudinal monitoring of vector integration sites using Liquid Biopsy Integration Site sequencing (LiBIS-seq).

Additionally, Orchard’s scientific advisory board member and clinical collaborator Alessandra Biffi, M.D., professor of pediatrics, University of Padua and chief of the Pediatric Onco-hematology Unit of Padua Hospital, will be giving an invited presentation on the HSC gene therapy landscape for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, which will include an overview of several of the company’s investigational programs.

The presentations are listed below, and the full program is available online on the ESGCT website. All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Oral Presentation Details :

Haematopoietic reconstitution dynamics of mobilized peripheral blood- and bone marrow-derived haematopoietic stem/progenitor cells after gene therapy

Presenting Author: Andrea Calabria, Ph.D., San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Abstract Number: OR049

Date/Time: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:01 CEST

Longitudinal monitoring of vector integration sites in in vivo GT approaches by Liquid-Biopsy-Integration-Site-Sequencing

Presenting Author: Daniela Cesana, Ph.D., San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Abstract Number: OR058

Date/Time: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:46 CEST

Poster Presentation Details :

All posters will be available on demand starting October 19, 2021 on the ESGCT website.

Development of an ex vivo Gene Therapy for Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Presenting Author: Yuri Ciervo, Ph.D., division of pediatric Hematology,Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Woman’s and Child Health Department, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

Abstract Number: P077

Optimized Lentiviral Transduction Process for ex vivo CD34+ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy Drug Product Manufacture

Presenting Author: Saranya Elavazhagan, Orchard Therapeutics

Abstract Number: P271

Clinical Trial Update: Ex-vivo autologous stem cell gene therapy in MPSIIIA

Presenting Author: Brian Bigger, Ph.D., University of Manchester

Abstract Number: P361

Dissecting bone remodelling mechanisms and hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy impact in Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler bone defects

Presenting Author: Ludovica Santi, Ph.D., San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Abstract Number: P157

Hematopoietic reconstitution and lineage commitment in HSC GT patients are influenced by the disease background

Presenting Author: Andrea Calabria, Ph.D., San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Abstract Number: P181

Kinetics and composition of haematopoietic stem/progenitors mobilized cells upon G-CSF and Plerixafor administration in transplant donor or patients undergoing autologous gene therapy

Presenting Author: Luca Basso-Ricci, San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Abstract Number: P174

Role of peripheral blood circulating haematopoietic stem/progenitor cells during physiological haematopoietic maturation and after gene therapy

Presenting Author: Pamela Quaranta, San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Abstract Number: P186

About Orchard Therapeutics

At Orchard Therapeutics, our vision is to end the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases. We aim to do this by discovering, developing and commercializing new treatments that tap into the curative potential of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In this approach, a patient’s own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinserted, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease in a single treatment.

In 2018, the company acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Today, Orchard has a deep pipeline spanning pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

