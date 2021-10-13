Global Micro-LED and Mini-LED Displays Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Apple, Broadcom, LG Display, Samsung Electronics, and Sony

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-LED and Mini-LED Displays: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an updated review of ultra-small LED technologies, including materials, fabrication processes, manufacturing issues, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for ultra-small LED products by segment (i.e., category, product type, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market.

The global market for mini-LED and micro-LED products should grow from $705 million in 2021 to $11.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The optoelectronics market for mini-LED and micro-LED products should grow from $684 million in 2021 to $10.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 75.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The automotive market for mini-LED and micro-LED products should grow from $37 million in 2021 to $498 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 68.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report provides an updated review of mini/micro-LEDs, including materials, fabrication processes, and properties, and identifies current and emerging applications for these devices.

The publisher delineates the current market status for ultra-small LEDs, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The mini/micro-LED market is analyzed based on the following segments: category, product type, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ultra-small LED technologies are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for mini/micro-LEDs are also identified and grouped into segments (i.e., optoelectronics, healthcare, automotive, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of ultra-small LEDs. This section offers a comparison with alternative technologies and a detailed description of materials and fabrication processes used to produce these devices. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for ultra-small LEDs. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (i.e., category, product type, application, region), with actual data referring to the years 2019 and 2020, and estimates for 2021. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for ultra-small LED products is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for ultra-small LED products within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2021 through 2026. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of mini/micro-LED products, along with a description of their offerings. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final sections includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to mini/micro-LED materials, manufacturing processes and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, device category, material type and application.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of current and forecasted market for mini

and micro-LEDs by product category, product type, application, and region and identification of market growth trends

Coverage of milestones in the history of Mini

and Micro-LEDs, recent events, emerging applications, and information on most popular display technologies

Information on main types of devices and related technologies and identification of latest technological developments and current research activities

Comparison between OLEDs, LCDs and Ultra-small LED Displays and description of their manufacturing and fabrication processes

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Apple, Broadcom, LG Display, Samsung Electronics, and Sony

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

LED Miniaturization and Ultra-Small LEDs

LED Market

Milestones in the History of Mini- and Micro-LEDs and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Mini-LEDs and Micro-LEDs

Optoelectronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Current Most Popular Display Technologies

Liquid Crystal Displays

OLEDs

OLEDs Versus LCDs Versus Ultra-Small LED Displays

Ultra-Small LED Manufacturing

Fabrication of Mini-LED Backlight Structures

Fabrication of Self-emissive Displays

Fabrication Issues of Ultra-Small LED Displays

Latest Technological Developments, 2018 to Present

Micro-LEDs with Nanoporous Surface to Embed Quantum Dots

Nanowire Micro-LED Display

Touch Panel Display with Micro-LEDs

Direct Mass Transfer Method for Micro-LED Arrays

Micro-LED with Multiple Mesa Structures

Micro-LED Mass Transfer and Bonding Method with Photosensitive Material

Other Relevant Research and Development Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Category

Market by Product Type

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Optoelectronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Other Applications

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market by Category

Market by Product Type

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Ultra-Small LED-Based Products

Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Product Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Aledia

Apple

AU Optronics

Boe Technology Group

Broadcom

Creeled

Ennostar

Hon Hai Precision Industry

Kyocera

Lg Display

Lumileds

Nanionstar Optoelectronics

Nichia

Osram

Samsung Electronics

San'an Optoelectronics

Seoul Semiconductor

Sony

Vishay Intertechnology

Vuzix

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Device Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nrliy