Egypt Diesel Genset Market Report 2021

Egypt Diesel Genset Market Synopsis

Egypt Diesel Genset Market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in Egypt are heavily deployed across various domains such as commercial, industrial, and transportation to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as Egypt Vision 2030, Egypt's long-term national development framework, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Industrial City in Atfih, Coal-Fired Power Plant (Hamrawein), El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Coal-Fired Power Plant (Suez) are the key factors, which would drive the market for Diesel Genset Market in Egypt in the coming years.



The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's Diesel Generator market in 2020 as the government imposed nationwide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel gensets. However, the market is expected to recover post the pandemic.



According to the publisher, the Egyptian diesel genset market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-27. Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable electricity source, which is expected to drive the diesel Genset market in the coming years.



Further, the Industry and Trade Development Strategy, ICT strategy 2030, new customs law 2020, are a few of the government initiatives that aim to develop and strengthen public service sectors such as commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, ICT, and telecommunication, creating a massive demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities and is anticipated to spur the DG Market.

Market Analysis by kVA Rating

On the basis of kVA rating,375.1 kVA - 750 kVA rating is anticipated to register the highest growth mark in the overall market revenues in 2020.Diesel Genset with a rating of 375.1kVA - 750kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector, accounts for the significant market revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years.

Market Analysis by Application

Based on applications, the industrial vertical emerged as the dominating segment, in revenue terms in 2020on account of widespread usage of gensets in factories and manufacturing plants. Power generation and oil & gas industries are the major users of diesel generators in the industrial segment.



As these processes are critical, they are generally backed by a secondary power source such as diesel gensets, to provide power in case of outages and to cater to additional load/power requirements.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By kVA Rating

5 - 75 kVA

75.1 - 375 kVA

375.1 - 750 kVA

750.1 - 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Application

Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices)

Industrial

Residential

Transportation & Infrastructure

By Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

