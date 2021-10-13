The global allergy diagnostics market is projected to USD 8.2 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product, Allergen, Test Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05092754/?utm_source=GNW

Also, use of mHealth in allergy diagnosis is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Consumables are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by product & service in 2021.

Based on product & service, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services.In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market.



The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing cases of allergies and the need for rapid tests to diagnose allergic conditions. The consumables segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



In vivo tests are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by test type in 2021.

Based on test type, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests.In 2020, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market.



The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests. These tests are dependable, safe, convenient, and cost-effective, as compared to in vitro tests.



Inhaled allergens are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by allergen in 2021.

Based on allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2020, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market due to the increasing environmental pollution and rising pollen coupled with other factors such as fungus, mold, and dust.



Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by end user in 2021.

Based on end user, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users.In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of the segment can be primarily attributed to the preference for proper diagnosis from a specialist, rising awareness regarding the management of allergic diseases, and the availability of funds for the operation of independent diagnostic laboratories.



North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2021.

Based on region, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market.



The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence of allergies, favorable reimbursement scenarios for allergy diagnosis, and the availability of supportive initiatives by associations.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (30%), Europe (25%), AsiaPacific (22%), Middle East & Africa (13%), and Latin America (10%)



Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), Danaher (US), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• Danaher (US)

• Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria)

• EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

• HollisterStier Allergy (US)

• NEOGEN Corporation (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US)

• Stallergenes Greer (UK)

• HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China)

• HYCOR Biomedical (US)

• R-Biopharm AG (Germany)

• AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany)

• ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

• Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Erba Group (UK)



Research Coverage

This report studies the allergy diagnostics market based on product & service, allergen, test type, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total allergy diagnostics market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



