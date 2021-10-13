The global Indoor location market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9%

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indoor Location Market by Component, Technology, Application, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164656/?utm_source=GNW



The pandemic has affected the indoor location market, but companies are still leveraging indoor location solutions and hardware for facility management, virus tracking, people tracking and management, and smart quarantining.Governments and private companies across verticals are adopting indoor location solutions to keep citizens indoors and to track them.



For instance, Inpixon is offering its location-based technology applications and services without additional costs or at reduced rates (depending on the solution) to healthcare providers and other organizations that are looking for solutions to assist in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 or in managing the impact of the pandemic to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

Quarantine and other enforced measures are intended to save lives by containing the spread of the virus.Once these restrictions are lifted, the pressure to restart business operations will increase.



This, in turn, would bring along the risk of a COVID-19-positive employee introducing the virus to the workplace, thus increasing the risk of infecting the workforce, endangering lives, and placing businesses under quarantine again. Vendorsare, coming to the rescue for such situations, is projected to offer smart quaranting solutions consulting to businesses.



The on-premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the Indoor location market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The market size of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period due to the highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features are key factors encouraging the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location software.



Highly secure data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature boost the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location solutions across verticals, such as retail, transportation and logistics, media, and government, and public offices to have a better customer and employee data security.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Indoor location market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, and stay competitive and control their spending.



Verticals focusing on adopting technologically advanced solutions and processes would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services among SMEs.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the indoor location market.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for indoor positioning technologies across manufacturing, retail, and transportation and logistics verticals across APAC countries (China, Japan, and India).The adoption of indoor location solutions is increasing rapidly due to its indoor tracking ability of asset and people.



The indoor location market is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years due to improved technologies, such as ultra-wide band, ultrasound, BLE, and Wi-Fi that help organizations easily provide navigation and tracking ability with better security and safety.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Indoor locationmarket.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Indoor locationand services.It profiles major vendors in the global Indoor locationmarket.



The major vendors in the global Indoor locationmarket include Zebra Technologies (US), Inpixon (US), Mist (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Acuity Brands (US), Esri (US), CenTrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), infsoft (Germany), Polaris Wireless (US), HERE (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Quuppa (Finland), Navigine (US), Kontakt.io (US), AiRISTA (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Syook (India), Oriient (Israel), Navenio (England), SITUM (Spain), Pozyx (Belgium), Azitek (Portugal), and Mapxus (Japan).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Indoor locationmarket across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, technology, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Indoor location market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

