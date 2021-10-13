HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeathRoad Private Alpha Test Released - Strategic Partnership with Illuvium - Aims to enhance game development and community growth in Metaverse World. Metaverse, a term first coined in science fiction, can be understood as "beyond universe". It refers to shared virtual worlds where lands, buildings, avatars and even names can be bought and sold, often using cryptocurrency as payment methods. In these environments, people can interact with friends, visit buildings, buy goods and services, and attend events.

DeathRoad is the first Metaverse Racing Game on Binance Smart Chain network and is considered as one of the most promising projects in terms of NFT Gaming and Metaverse. Unlike many other projects only focusing on Play-to-earn mode, DeathRoad aim is to build a Metaverse where racers dot not only utilize racing skills to enjoy the real racing experience and to earn tradable valuable digital assets but can also really "live" in it by owning lands, opening garage, and opening rental services.

On the road to achieve DeathRoad visions and goals, DeathRoad needs a prestigious partner with experience in this industry. Founded last year by Kieran and Aaron Warwick, Illuvium made a game that rewards players with the opportunity to explore and capture NFT creatures, known as Illuvials, in combat. Kieran Warwick vision is to fuse gaming and crypto in a way that will deliver an entertaining experience with the added value of monetizing good gameplay with rewards.

"Great art is just half the equation," Kieran Warwick said in an email to GamesBeat. Metaverse requires a high level of graphics and artistry. Players can sense the passion, obsession, and artistic goals shown in 3D characters of Illuvium which are as vivid as in a fully-realized world. Illuvium is the perfect piece in completing the Metaverse of DeathRoad. Imagine the virtual world of DeathRoad with high artistic cars and a bright city, racers must be really excited with this partnership.

Currently, DeathRoad has released a Private Alpha Test for the tester community. The Alpha test has received extremely positive feedback and promises a boom in the future when the game officially launches the mainnet.

About Illuvium

Illuvium is a decentralized NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody. Founding Illuvium DAO contributors, Kieran and Aaron Warwick are the younger brothers of Synthetix founder, Kain Warwick, and together, they offer a diverse set of skills in the gaming and crypto space. The genesis of the Illuvium project was a desire to make a collectible NFT game that was open, transparent and governed by the community.

About DeathRoad

Deathroad aims to become a comprehensive gaming ecosystem built for next generation racers, who utilize racing skills to enjoy the fun, real racing experience and to earn tradable valuable digital assets. DeathRoad is also backed by Raptor Capital alongside the other large reputable blockchain venture capitalists such as IceTea Labs, Everse Capital, Magnus Capital, x21 and Metrix Capital.

