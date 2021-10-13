The aircraft seals market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Seals Market by Type, Application, Material, End Use, Platform And Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05337078/?utm_source=GNW

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft seals production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.



Engine System: The largest segment of the aircraft seals market, by application. “

Based on application, the engine system segment is expected to be the largest market by value.The growth of the engine system segment of the aircraft seals market can be attributed to the many sub-systems it comprises of such as air supply, thermal control, cabin pressurization, avionics cooling, smoke detection and fire suppression.



Aircraft seals are also used in other important systems such as airframe, flight control & hydraulics system, avionics & electrical system, and landing gear system. Aircraft seals used in these aircraft systems to prevent the spread of fire or flames in the engine system of the aircraft, avoid air leakage, water or dust intrusion, prevent corrosion, or to prevent any aircraft fluid leakage.



Dynamic Seals: The highest revenue segment of the aircraft seals market, by type. “

Based on type, the dynamic seals segment is projected to have a higher share in the aircraft seals market during the forecast period.The growth of the dynamic seals segment of the aircraft seals market can be attributed to the extensive usage in various applications, and majority of aircraft components are in motion than being stationary.



These are used commonly in engine system, and flight control and hydraulics system of aircrafts.



Composites: The highest revenue segment of the aircraft seals market, by material. “

Based on material, the composites segment is projected to have the highest share of revenue in the aircraft seals market.The extensive use of various types of composites for manufacturing aircraft seals, and their proven benefits such as resistance to heat and good strength, good chemical properties, low weight, etc can be attributed to its high market share.



These are used in applications where there is a higher chance of corrosion, and high operating temperature.



Fixed Wing Aircraft: The highest revenue segment of the aircraft seals market, by aircraft type. “



Based on platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to have the highest revenue in the aircraft seals market during the forecast period.Fixed-wing aircraft segment consists of commercial aviation, business and general aviation and military aviation.



The fixed-wing segment consists of the greatest number of aircrafts in terms of absolute numbers. However, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles segment is projected to have the highest CAGR in the aircraft seals market.



OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seals market, by end use. “



Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR for the aircraft seals market during the forecast period.OEMs are responsible for the installation of aircraft seals in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers.



However, the Aftermarket segment is projected to have a higher market share in the aircraft seals market.Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions.



According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019. The aftermarket segment is projected to have more revenue in the aircraft seals market.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft seals market.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft seals market during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft seals market owing to the presence of large number of aircraft seals manufacturers in the region.



Also, the region has been witnessing a rise in the newer aircrafts getting delivered.In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft seals to increase their sales year on year.



The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kirkhill, Inc., Brown Aircraft Supply are expected to drive the aircraft seals market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft seals. The European region is projected to have the highest growth rate in the aircraft seals market.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–24%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



SKF (Sweden), Saint-Gobain (France), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (Sweden), Meggitt PLC (UK), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft seals market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the aircraft seals market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, type, material, aircraft type, end use, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Aircraft seals Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the end use, and wherein aircraft seals are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05337078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________