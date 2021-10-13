Outlook on the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Application, Marketing Channel, End-use Sector and Region

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market reached a value of US$ 2.9 Billion in 2020. The UV disinfection equipment refers to the devices that use short-wavelength UV radiations to destroy or inactivate microorganisms. The UV rays damage their nucleic acid and disrupt the DNA, thereby halting vital cellular functions and effectively neutralizing chloride-resistant pathogenic organisms. This is commonly performed through light-emitting diodes (LEDs), lamps and bulbs and are used for the purification of food products, water and industrial solvents. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across the food and beverage, biopharmaceutical and industrial industries.



The global market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for ultra-pure water and natural methods for air, water and waste purification. In comparison to chlorine-based treatment systems, UV disinfection equipment have no toxic residue and minimal operating costs and maintenance requirements. The growing prevalence of water-borne diseases, especially in emerging nations, has further catalysed the adoption of the product. UV radiation has high germicidal ability and can effectively disinfect water containing bacteria, viruses and protozoans. This aids in meeting the ever-increasing need for safe and clean drinking water across the globe.

Additionally, widespread product adoption by the healthcare industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The equipment can be customized and designed specifically for operating rooms, patient wards and other spaces that can minimize the spread of hospital-acquired diseases. Other factors, including the development of energy-efficient UV-LED devices and the implementation of government initiatives promoting the utilization of environment-friendly disinfection methods, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Component:

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Residential Water Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment

Health Facilities

Residential & Commercial

Bio-Terror Agents

Process Water Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Breakup by Marketing Channel:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Company, Aquionics Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Enaqua, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., First Light Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., Xylem Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the marketing channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 UV Lamp

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Controller Unit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Quartz Sleeve

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Reactor Chamber

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Water Treatment

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Municipal Water Treatment

7.1.2.2 Residential Water Treatment

7.1.2.3 Commercial Water Treatment

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Wastewater Treatment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Air Treatment

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Major Types

7.3.2.1 Health Facilities

7.3.2.2 Residential & Commercial

7.3.2.3 Bio-Terror Agents

7.3.3 Market Forecast

7.4 Process Water Treatment

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Surface Disinfection

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Marketing Channel

8.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Indirect Marketing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Advanced UV Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 American Ultraviolet Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Aquionics Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Enaqua

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 First Light Technologies Ltd

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Xylem Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

