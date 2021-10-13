New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Pigments Market by Source, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05477766/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The paints & coatings sector is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5%, growing from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.4 billion by 2026



Synthetic based organic pigments are the fastest-growing, in terms of value.



Synthetic based organic pigments dominate the market in terms of value, with a share of 93.6%. This is due to the fact that these ceramics have wide applications in the printing inks, paints & coating, and plastics amongst others. Synthetic based organic pigments are economical and hence, are widely across the industries. Natural pigments on the other hand are used for specific applications such as cosmetics and in food industry.



HPPs are the fastest-growing form of organic pigments, in terms of value.

HPPs are the fastest-growing type of organic pigments.HPPs have excellent lightfastness, heat stability, and are resistant to various chemicals, which make them suitable for applications requiring high performance.



Different types of organic HPPs are benzimidazolones, quinacridone, perylene, dioxazine violet, isoindolinones and isoindolines, disazo condensations, phthalocyanines, and diketo-pyrrolo-pyrroles. Due to their superior properties, HPPs are widely accepted in the printing ink, coatings, and paints industries.



Paints and coatings is the fastest-growing application of organic pigments, in terms of value.

Due to properties like good weather-fastness, good lightfastness, low migration, and solvent & bleeding fastness, to the end-products organic pigments are widely accepted.Paints & coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing application of organic pigments during the forecast period.



Organic pigments are widely used in decorative coatings, marine coatings, automotive coatings, and industrial coatings sectors.The automotive coatings sector is the largest consumer, followed by industrial and decorative coatings.



The use of organic pigments in decorative coatings is estimated to increase in the near future owing to the growth in the construction industry.



APAC is the fastest-growing organic pigments market.

The global organic pigments market is expected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. The market in APAC accounted for the largest share of 40.3% in 2020 in terms of value, followed by Europe with a share of 24.5% in terms of value in 2020. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market between 2021 and 2026. However, the global organic pigments market witnessed slower growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 that forced companies to temporarily shut down their operations in various regions to prevent the virus spread. The pandemic adversely affected various end-use industries, including automobile, cosmetics, construction and others, which weakened the demand for organic pigments in 2020.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 20%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 20%, South America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• BASF (Germany)

• Clariant (Switzerland)

• DIC Corporation (Japan)

• Heubach GmbH (Germany)

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (India)

• Ferro Corporation (US)

• Trust Chem Co. Ltd (China)

• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• DCL Corporation (Canada)

• Toyocolor Co. Ltd. (Japan)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global organic pigments market and forecasts the market size until 2026.The report includes the market segmentation –Source (Synthetic and Natural), Type (Azo, Phthalocyanine, HPPs and others), Application (Printing inks, Paints & Coatings, Plastics and others), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global organic pigments market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global organic pigments market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the organic pigments market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall organic pigments market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

