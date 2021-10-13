Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (“Stronghold”) announced today that it has launched an initial public offering of 5,882,352 shares of its Class A common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, Stronghold intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 882,352 shares of Stronghold’s Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Stronghold plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “SDIG”.

B. Riley Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. is serving as lead manager, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Compass Point, and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Phone: +1-703-312-9580, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Phone: +1-833-297-2926, Email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant, a low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facility in Pennsylvania.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size, timing or results of the initial public offering, represent Stronghold’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Stronghold’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Stronghold does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Stronghold to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Stronghold’s initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Stronghold’s prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

SDIG@GatewayIR.com

1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

contact@strongholddigitalmining.com