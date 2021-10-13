The edge AI hardware market is projected to grow from 920 million units in 2021 to 2,080 million units by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge AI Hardware Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis device, Processor, End User, Function, Power and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05765497/?utm_source=GNW





The market for wearables in edge AI hardware market could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The wearables segment could witness fast growth during the forecast period.This high growth rate could be attributed to the augmentation of features among wearables.



Wearables are becoming smarter, and the inclusion of AI and edge computing could further enhance their capabilities.



The market for consumer electronics is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in edge AI hardware market

The consumer electronics segment holds a major share in terms of volume.This is due to the rising consumer spending and demand for consumer electronics.



The demand for smartphones, smart wearables, and other devices is witnessing strong growth. Moreover, the innovation and development of new use cases for edge AI could lead to the high growth of consumer electronics in the edge AI hardware market.

Edge AI hardware market in the APAC is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026



In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence, followed by Japan; this makes the region an attractive market for edge AI hardware applications.The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, in China and Japan drives the growth of the edge AI hardware market in APAC.



Applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive have huge potential.With the growing penetration of smartphones in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the adoption of AI processor-enabled smartphones in APAC is expected to increase in the coming years.



APAC is also one of the largest markets for industrial robots, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices, which are integrated with vision processing units to accelerate AI tasks.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 –20%

• By Designation: Directors– 50%, Managers – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 5%

The major players in the edge AI hardware market are Apple (US), Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), IBM (US), Micron Technology (US), Xilinx (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US) and AMD (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the edge AI hardware market and forecasts its size, by volume based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), device (Smartphones, robots, surveillance cameras, wearables, smart speakers, automotive, edge servers, and smart mirrors), processor (CPU, GPU, and ASICs), end user (Smart home, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, industrial, government, healthcare, and construction), function (training and inference), power (less than 1W, 1-3 W, 3-5 W, 5-10W and more than 10W).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the edge AI hardware market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



