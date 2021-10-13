Selecta Biosciences to Present New Data for the ImmTOR™ platform at the ESGCT 28th Annual Congress

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced it will be presenting preclinical data in four posters highlighting its ImmTOR nanoparticle platform and its potential to safely enable repeat vector dosing in gene therapy patients at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) taking place virtually from October 19-22, 2021.



The posters will become available online on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at 08:00am CEST. Additional presentation details can be found below:

Title: Enhanced level and durability of AAV transgene expression and mitigation of anti-capsid neutralizing antibodies by ImmTOR tolerogenic nanoparticles in nonhuman primates

Presenter: SS Leung

Presentation Number: P003

Title: Efficient suppression of IgG antibody responses to high doses of AAV8 capsids by single and multiple administrations of ImmTOR nanoparticles

Presenter: PO Ilyinskii

Presentation Number: P010

Title: ImmTOR combined with B cell-targeted therapies provides synergistic activity in mitigating anti-AAV capsid antibody responses and enables repeated vector dosing

Presenter: PO Ilyinskii

Presentation Number: P011

Title: Dose finding study of AAV-LSP-MMUT in a mouse model of MMA and efficient suppression of anti-capsid antibody responses by single and multiple administrations of ImmTOR nanoparticles

Presenter: PO Ilyinskii

Presentation Number: P243

Additionally, investigators at the University of Navarrro and Vivet Therapeutics will be presenting a poster (co-authored by Dr. Kei Kishimoto) demonstrating rescue of juvenile PFIC3 mice with re-dosing of AAV gene therapy enabled by ImmTOR:

Title: Re-administration of AAV expressing MDR3 (VTX-803) treats progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3 (PFIC3) in juvenile Abcb4 -/- mice when co-administered with ImmTOR

Presenter: ND Weber

Presentation Number: P245

“We are excited to present new data that highlights the potential of our ImmTOR platform to address some of the largest hurdles in gene therapy including the inability to re-dose AAV gene therapies,” said Takashi Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., chief science officer at Selecta. “Through co-administration of ImmTOR with AAV-mediated gene therapies, we have the opportunity to unlock the full potential of these life-altering treatments for patients in need.”

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Selecta Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the future expectations, plans and prospects of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (“the Company”), including without limitation, statements regarding the unique proprietary technology platform of the Company, and the unique proprietary platform of its partners, the programs and disease indication targets anticipated under this agreement, the ability of any drug candidate developed under the agreement to offer a therapeutic benefit, the potential of ImmTOR to enable re-dosing of AAV gene therapy, to enhance transgene expression and to mitigate immunogenicity, the potential treatment applications of product candidates utilizing the ImmTOR platform in areas such as gene therapy, the ability of the Company and its partners where applicable to develop gene therapy products using ImmTOR, the novelty of treatment paradigms that the Company is able to develop, the potential of the ImmTOR technology platform generally and the Company’s ability to grow its strategic partnerships, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hypothesize,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the unproven approach of the Company’s ImmTOR technology, our partners’ ability to develop products under the agreement, undesirable side effects of the Company’s technology, its reliance on third parties to manufacture its product candidates and to conduct its development activities, the Company’s inability to maintain its existing or future collaborations, licenses or contractual relationships, its inability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property, the availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the Company’s recurring losses from operations and negative cash flows from operations raise substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, substantial fluctuation in the price of its common stock, and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed after this release, and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any intention to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

