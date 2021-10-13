Clearmind Medicine Files Provisional Patent Application Related to Methods of Drug-Assisted Psychotherapy

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces that it has filed a provisional patent application (PPA) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for novel methods of drug-assisted psychotherapy.

Drug-assisted psychotherapy combines drug and psychological treatments to leverage the benefits of each for a superior outcome. Most notably, drug-assisted therapy often improves the patient-therapist relationship and increases flexibility in the patient’s mind, allowing patients to discover and incorporate new ways of addressing their conditions.

One of the complications of drug-assisted therapy is that continuous exposure to some drugs, i.e., MDMA, can result in patients developing tolerance to the drug, thereby hampering therapy. The underlying invention of Clearmind’s PPA is a method for treating subjects who are resistant to MDMA-assisted psychotherapy or those for whom it has become ineffective, undesirable or inappropriate.

The PPA, which was filed on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, establishes an effective filing date for protection of any invention described within it and establishes a date as prior art against later-filed applications.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented: “This filing is another marker in our commitment to build value by establishing a best-in-class IP portfolio to include novel molecules, delivery mechanisms, processes and protocols. These discoveries reflect the dedication, innovation and creativity at the heart of our research and development team and position us to pursue the substantial market opportunity in the field of psychedelic-based medicine.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of two additional patent families. The first, "Binge Behavior Regulators," has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, “Alcohol Beverage Substitute,” has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

Clearmind Medicine will host ‘Psychedelics for Alcoholism,’ a free, live virtual event highlighting new potential treatments for alcohol use disorder and binge drinking, on Oct. 20, 2021. Register here

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations,

Email: invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (778) 400-5347

General Inquiries,

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early-stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk, and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.