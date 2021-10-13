Weston Family Foundation donates $3 million to the Canadian Mental Health Association to support the mental health of youth and underserved populations

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weston Family Foundation is donating $3 million to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to expand access to BounceBack, a free, guided mental health self-help program. The funding will extend the national program for an additional three years and help BounceBack better meet the specific needs of youth and underserved groups, especially Indigenous peoples, Black people, people of colour and people who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+. The mental health of these groups has had a measurable decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This expansion includes the development of partnerships with key organizations, such as youth-serving agencies and organizations serving vulnerable communities.

“We’re pleased to fund this essential program that expands and improves mental health services for Canadians,” said Emma Adamo, Chair, Weston Family Foundation. “Now more than ever, youth and underserved communities need this kind of support as our country works together to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.”

BounceBack is a skill-building program that helps people over 15 manage their symptoms of low mood, mild to moderate depression and anxiety, stress or worry. With the support of workbooks in English and French, as well as trained telephone coaches, BounceBack helps participants better manage their mental health and reduces symptoms by 50% after completion. The program is free, lasts three to six months and requires no travel, so participants can access it from anywhere.

“We are so grateful that the Weston Family Foundation is making this donation to help vulnerable Canadians,” said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, CMHA. “Rooted in science, BounceBack can help people who are feeling low, stressed or anxious develop essential coping skills that will help them feel better during this difficult time and well into the future.”

To find out if BounceBack is right for you, please visit cmha.ca/bounceback or call toll-free 1-855-873-0013.

About the Weston Family Foundation:

At the Weston Family Foundation (formerly The W. Garfield Weston Foundation), more than 60 years of philanthropy has taught us that there’s a relationship between healthy landscapes and healthy people. That’s why we champion world-class health research and innovation with the same passion that we support initiatives to protect and restore biodiversity on our unique landscapes. We take a collaborative approach to philanthropy, working alongside forward-thinking partners to advance Canada and create lasting impacts. We aspire to do more than provide funding, to enable others to find transformational ways to improve the well-being of Canadians. For more information, please visit: https://westonfoundation.info

About BounceBack:

BounceBack began as a project by CMHA British Columbia Division in 2008. It expanded across Canada thanks to funding from donor investments and the governments of British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick. The program was made available in every province and territory thanks to funding in 2020 from Bell Let’s Talk. This new donation confirms the extension of the national program for three years. For more information about the program, visit www.cmha.ca/bounceback

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, visit www.cmha.ca.

Please forward any media requests about the BounceBack program to:

Katherine Janson,

National Director of Communications,

kjanson@cmha.ca

cell: 647-717-8674