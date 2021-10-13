Yoga Pod opening new Longmont location owned and operated by founders Nicole and Gerry Wienholt

LONGMONT, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-owners and founders of Yoga Pod, Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, today announced they are opening a new location in Longmont to bring their passion for yoga to the local community. The Wienholts will personally be owning and operating the new Longmont location to fulfill their prepandemic dreams. The new location’s grand opening is planned for Jan. 8, 2022.

“We have dreamt about bringing Yoga Pod to Longmont since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and now is the perfect time to turn our long-held dream into reality,” said Nicole Wienholt. “Longmont is growing — and so are we. Gerry and I moved to Longmont about a year ago, and we want to show the local community how committed we are to developing an inclusive yoga home in our new town.”To gear up for the January grand opening, Yoga Pod is hosting its location reveal and happy hour event at the new Longmont location, (2201 Ken Pratt Blvd.) this Friday, Oct. 15 from 4–6 p.m. The mixer intends to encourage local business leaders and residents to come say hello, connect with neighbors and share a toast to celebrate the expansion. Drinks and refreshments will be provided.

“‘Prema,’ the Sanskrit word for ‘love,’ is at the foundation of our practice, and our new Longmont location will possess the same brand characteristics that have made us so successful but with a distinct, modern flair and a fresh community feel,” Nicole Wienholt continued. “We could not be more excited to bring several of our world-class instructors, the diverse schedule of offerings — and, most importantly, the prema that helped grow Yoga Pod in Boulder for the past decade-plus — to the new Longmont location.”

When the pandemic prompted a global shutdown in March 2020, Yoga Pod quickly pivoted to save its business, and livestreaming was a lifesaver. Yoga Pod revolutionized its business model by significantly investing in software and audio/video equipment to livestream multiple classes simultaneously. Within a week of Yoga Pod closing its doors to in-studio classes, students from six different countries and multiple states joined the livestreamed classes, with attendance reaching over 100.

“What differentiates Yoga Pod is that our phenomenal instructors are well versed in the history of the practice and the technicality, anatomy, posturing and sequencing of an empowering yoga class,” said Gerry Wienholt. “Each diverse and dedicated teacher has gone through hundreds of hours of certification, and we’re proud of how many instructors have been with us for a decade. Regardless of the location, our teachers and students are what truly makes the yoga rooms colorful and brings them to life.”

In addition to the location reveal happy hour event, Yoga Pod will offer four Pod Hatching events, which are free community classes for anyone to attend. With live music and raffle giveaways, these events offer Longmont residents a glimpse into the myriad of benefits a Yoga Pod membership provides and encourage interested parties to become founding members. The founding membership rate is just $89/month, and benefits include everything from unlimited in-studio classes in Longmont and Boulder and unlimited streaming classes to access to Yoga Pod’s on-demand video library, unlimited guest passes and much more. These events will be hosted by popular teachers from both the Boulder and Longmont locations and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the new location on the following Saturdays, Oct. 23, Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8, 2022.

“Nicole and Gerry’s studio in Longmont will be a ‘sister studio’ with Yoga Pod Boulder and is yet another space for practitioners of all levels to gather, grow and thrive. Yoga Pod has earned its glowing reputation over the years for being a hub of inspiring and experienced teachers, dedicated students, and a welcoming and inclusive community,” said Stacie Finucan, Longmont resident and Yoga Pod instructor. “I am looking forward to teaching classes that inspire, empower and bring joy to the community, and I am incredibly excited to be part of a beautiful new state-of-the-art yoga studio in the heart of the vibrant Longmont yoga community.”

About Yoga Pod

A woman-owned yoga studio based in Boulder, Colorado, Yoga Pod honors the 2,000-year tradition of yoga through various classes and offerings aimed at guiding members to a greater state of health, well-being and connection. Founded in 2010 and co-owned by Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, Yoga Pod offers exceptional class offerings built for all levels, from beginner to advanced, led by phenomenal, experienced and diverse teachers who incorporate richness into practice to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind and open your heart.

For more information, please contact longmont@yogapod.com or call (720) 468-2090.

