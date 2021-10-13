M-Vest and Maxim Group LLC to Host the Global AgTech Virtual Conference on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 10 A.M. EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and its sister firm, M Vest LLC, an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Global AgTech Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and features roundtable/panel discussions with company executives in the AgTech sector.

The event will consist of four virtual panels with executive management from multiple companies in the AgTech sector and our keynote speaker Ambassador Kip E. Tom, the Chief Executive Officer of Leesburg-based Tom Farms, which grows corn, soybeans, and seed corn in seven northern Indiana counties and is among Indiana's largest farming operations.

The panel discussions will be moderated by Anthony Vendetti, Maxim’s Executive Director of Research & Senior Analyst.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Maxim Group LLC:

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), as well as a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About M-Vest LLC:

M Vest LLC, a sister firm of Maxim Group LLC, is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact

Clifford Teller, 212-895-3500