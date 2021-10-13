Adsmovil Names Maria Twena CMO to Help Guide Company’s Marketing Efforts Amid Unprecedented Growth, Service Expansions

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adsmovil, a leading minority-owned and certified mobile advertising and digital media pioneer, today announced it has tapped Maria Twena to become its first ever Chief Marketing Officer.



An award-winning marketer with deep expertise in digital media, agency, tech, and branding, Twena joins Adsmovil in a moment of unprecedented growth and service expansions for the company.

“Maria is the thought leader we needed to help us navigate historic growth and evolution,” said Adsmovil CEO and Founder Alberto Pardo. “We are honored and delighted to have a Latina of her stature on our team. As we evolve our product and service offerings and drive innovation, her acumen of both the Hispanic market and online marketing will be invaluable.” Twena added: “Very excited about Adsmovil and its existing and future offerings and look forward to continuing the work of engaging Hispanics across generations to drive brand resonance, favorability and acquisition.”

An industry veteran with more than 30+ years’ experience, Maria was most recently the Executive Vice President of Brand and Marketing at WelcomeTech. She previously served as CMO of Entravision Communications and Pulpo Media, and through the years has been the president, CEO, and/or Managing Partner of several major agencies, including GH Latino, and her own Second Generation Soy, where she guided Fortune 100 brands on acquiring 1.5 and 2.0 generation Hispanics.

During her tenure at McCann Worldgroup, Maria founded a division that targeted the bilingual/bicultural Hispanic cohort online. While there, she received an ADCOLOR Award (2009) for her groundbreaking work on identifying, segmenting and targeting bicultural Hispanics, and developed industry best practices for driving acquisition.

Twena has served as an ANA Faculty Member (Multicultural Marketing), as a Board Member of AHAA (now the Hispanic Marketing Council), and as a ThinkNow Advisory Board Member.

About Adsmovil

Minority-owned and certified, Adsmovil ( www.Adsmovil.com ) is a leading pioneer in Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media. The company reaches almost half (48%) of the total Hispanic digital population in the U.S. across cultural diversity and acculturation levels and has direct relationships with over 2,500 digital premium publishers in the US, LATAM and Spain. Its multichannel offering spans screens, senses and languages as well as full production capabilities, via Adsmovil Studios. The company consistently ranks #1 within ComScore’s Hispanic Ad Focus Mobile Reporting.

The company was founded in 2011 by its CEO, Alberto Pardo, and its U.S. headquarters is in Miami, FL with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company also has offices in twelve other countries in Latin America and Spain. More information can be found at www.adsmovil.com or info@adsmovil.com .

