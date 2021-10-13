Sailthru Enhances Personalization Algorithm To Ensure Maximum Performance After Apple MPP Changes

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru , the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced improvements to Personalization Send Time enabling customers to optimize customer engagement by using a blend of metrics to calculate the best time to send emails to individuals. Sailthru has also added Apple Mail client detection in the platform, which will allow for accurate segmentation and reporting. The world of privacy continues to evolve and these latest Sailthru updates enable marketers to maximize their reach and impact in light of the Apple Mail Privacy Protection release changes with iOS 15.



Last month, Sailthru also enabled support for the new Interruption Level feature released as part of iOS 15. By leveraging Interruption Levels, marketers can tailor their push messaging strategies in accordance with user-specific notification preferences to continue to build the most meaningful connections with their consumers.

“Our role at Sailthru is to enable marketers to build meaningful relationships by using our artificial intelligence-based personalization capabilities for a wide variety of different business needs given the changing market. Retailers and publishers have thrived in the face of massive changes across the digital landscape, and this recent change provides additional opportunities to connect with consumers and measure success,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer at CM Group, the parent company of Sailthru.

Retail and publisher customers are increasingly deploying a variety of business models to stay ahead, and Sailthru’s flexible AI-driven platform provides highly specialized capabilities to help accelerate this evolution. Sailthru ensures that retailers across commerce, brick and mortar, subscription and hybrid models have agile, transparent personalization capabilities to maximize key metrics including revenue and lifetime customer value. Sailthru’s publishers, from media conglomerates to newsletter brands, rely on Sailthru to support their evolving business needs, from an increased focus on using zero-party data to focusing on email as a product.

“Our customers require deep expertise in their industry and tailored approach to their business, and we’re here to deliver in the form of advanced technical capabilities and top-notch customer service. In the face of industry change, Sailthru customers know they have a reliable partner that is always one step ahead,” said Cat Orlandi, VP of Enterprise Customer Success at CM Group, the parent company of Sailthru.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value, and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Insider, and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane, and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com