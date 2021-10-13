Practice Ignition Expands R&D in Toronto to Focus on North American Market

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice Ignition, the world's first client engagement and commerce platform for accounting and professional services, announced today its plans for establishing a new Research & Development (R&D) team based out of its North American offices in Toronto. This team will consist of new roles focused on design, product management, and engineering to support the company's innovation and customer expansion goals in the region.

"Strategically, this decision aligns with a number of the company's goals and objectives and we see this as a critical step in scaling the platform and deploying software to our thousands of customers around the world, many of whom are in North America," says Dane Thomas, CPO and co-founder of Practice Ignition. "We know Toronto is a leading technology hub and will enable us to find world-class talent to join our team and our journey to transform how accountants and bookkeepers engage clients, create efficiencies and get paid."

The investment in Toronto will allow Practice Ignition to strategically focus on overarching product development, with a focus on U.S. and Canadian customer needs. The team will join the existing marketing, sales and customer experience teams already based in Toronto. The R&D team will work closely with and report into Practice Ignition's product team headquartered in Australia.

"We're excited to expand our team in North America to include product centricity which will enable us to move faster at a global level while helping us respond to regional-specific customer needs," says Matt Kanas, Head of Americas at Practice Ignition.

Those interested in employment opportunities with Practice Ignition are encouraged to visit the dedicated Careers Page .

About Practice Ignition

Practice Ignition is the world's first client engagement and commerce platform for professional services businesses that transforms the way they engage clients and get paid. Thousands of businesses, including accountants and bookkeepers, all around the globe use Practice Ignition to help them grow, be more efficient and create win-win client relationships. With Practice Ignition, businesses create long-lasting, meaningful client relationships with impressive digital proposals and a clear scope of work, giving both parties clarity over the agreement, control through automated workflow and intelligence, and confidence around payments and receivables — all in one place. Practice Ignition supports over 300,000 monthly client engagements worth over $1 billion USD globally with offices located in Australia (HQ), USA, Canada, UK and New Zealand. www.practiceignition.com

