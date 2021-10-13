MeritB2B Promotes Todd Love to Chief Commercial Officer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that Todd Love has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) from Senior Vice President, and will be reporting to MeritB2B CEO, Rob Sanchez. Todd came to MeritB2B as part of the 2020 Compass Marketing acquisition where he was a co-founder. Todd is a veteran data professional and brings deep expertise to his new role.



“It’s my pleasure to announce the promotion of Todd Love to Chief Commercial Officer. Todd’s broad expertise in B2B data driven marketing has been invaluable as we continue to grow and leverage data, technology and analytics to PowerB2B for our customers,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B.

Todd will be responsible for channel expansion and management across the sales organization and will lead strategies to drive account growth via data-driven demand generation, process improvements and upsell and cross-sell opportunities. As former co-owner of Compass Marketing, Todd has considerable experience managing and expanding high-performing teams with a focus on innovative data products for B2B marketers, which will inform his leadership across the sales team.

“MeritB2B has a unique position in the market, offering a combination of quality, scale and performance that B2B marketers require for evolving communication and targeting channels and related strategies,” said Todd Love, Chief Commercial Officer at MeritB2B. He added, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with one of the most experienced B2B teams in the industry and I look forward to leading our sales growth efforts as Chief Commercial Officer at this pivotal time for B2B marketers and for our business.”

About MeritB2B:

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.