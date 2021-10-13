Confia Announces Attendance at Marijuana Business Conference 2021 in Las Vegas

Cannabis Industry’s Premier Technology Resource for Financial Compliance Available for One-On-One Meetings with Industry Members



Irvine, California, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Confia (“Confia” or the “Company”), the leading technology platform for financial compliance, B2B/B2C transactions, and secure banking services designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that Company executives will be attending the in-person Marijuana Business Daily Conference (MJBizCon) 2021 in Las Vegas from Oct. 19-22. To schedule a meeting with a Confia representative, email pointchain@cmwmedia.com.

“We’re looking forward to the upcoming in-person MJBizCon event to discuss how Confia’s platform can help cannabis businesses create a more compliant and efficient operational ecosystem,” said Confia Founder and CEO Mark Lozzi. “We are eager to share how we are helping cannabis companies currently utilizing multiple bank accounts to streamline their transactional activity through our platform. As cannabis businesses seek out streamlined cost efficient solutions, we’re excited to foster new relationships in the industry while continuing to nurture our growing network of businesses.”

Launching in 2021, Confia’s platform takes care of all the complex compliance requirements in real time - benefitting both businesses and consumers. Confia is also currently expanding to the East Coast market with the goal of assisting cannabis businesses (and consumers) in newly operating medical and adult-use states looking to scale their operations.

From touchless and low-cost consumer transactions at the dispensary level to low-cost, high-limit cash deposits, Confia enables cannabis businesses to operate compliantly and easily in an otherwise complicated regulatory environment. The platform also offers FDIC-insured eligible accounts, check deposits, payroll processing, incoming/outgoing ACH and wire transfers, as well as automated compliance filing (SARS/CTRS) and tax payments. Many of these features have been largely manual and or unavailable to cannabis businesses.

MJBizCon, which moved to a virtual conference in 2020, is hosted annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and attracted more than 31,500 cannabis professionals in 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a record turnout. 2021’s live event will be the return to in-person the cannabis industry has been waiting for in order to make new meaningful connections with peers, reporters, and investors.

MJBizCon is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily. To register and purchase tickets for the event, visit: www.mjbizconference.com. To schedule a meeting with a Confia representative, email pointchain@cmwmedia.com.

For more information on Confia and to learn about the platform, visit www.pointchain.io.

About Confia

Confia, operating as the dba for PointChain, is a financial transaction platform that offers the cannabis industry digital bank-like and cash management services, bill pay, unlimited B2B payments, API-powered payment solutions that service both businesses and the consumer, and lending solutions. Confia processes payments in real time, and the platform contains ongoing compliance features and offers trusted relationships with other member companies and clients. To learn more, visit www.confia.io.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

858-264-6600

pointchain@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com