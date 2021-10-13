NOHO, INC. ANNOUNCES PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT DEAL WITH GAMING INFLUENCER D LUCKY

Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

The Company is proud to announce a product development agreement with Las Vegas-based gaming influencer, D Lucky. On Instagram as DLuckySlots, he commands an audience of 4.1M followers and growing, focused on strategies to gain advantages in playing casino slot machines. As described on the corporate site :

D LUCKY is regarded as one of the most elite slot machine players in the world after setting numerous records for consistent payouts in Casino Slot Play. Now D LUCKY brings his knowledge and expertise to the public so anyone who is interested in playing slot machines can do so with the inside tips and strategies from the most successful slot machine player in the world.

The agreement calls for NOHO to develop a drink additive product to provide focus and energy to gamblers accustomed to long sessions in front of the slot machine. This product will be soluble so that it may be added to existing beverages as a flavor enhancer as well as provide specific cognitive benefits as a result of the product formulation. This relationship will also help NOHO establish a presence in Las Vegas, consistent with the previously announced rollout strategy between Las Vegas and New York.

In addition to the product under development, the parties are discussing a white-label manufacturing deal to make gummy products under the D Lucky brand, in addition to cross-selling sales of the After Shot and NOHO’s nootropics formulation to his over four-million followers. Any sales of gummy products will be manufactured by Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) in its FDA-registered facility in Scottsdale.

New Shareholder Update

As new investors are considering DRNK following the SEC’s new current reporting requirements, we are providing a link to our recent shareholder video call: https://t.co/CQVBAfYlOl

David Mersky, NOHO’s CEO, said, “The Company is very excited to work with D Lucky and have the opportunity to develop a cutting-edge drink additive that really has no true competitor in this market segment. With his over four million Instagram followers and YouTube building fast, we’re looking to sell a lot of products under the white-label and also introduce this huge following to our After Shot and new NOHO products as they come to market.”

More from NOHO – In addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/NOHOdrink

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

