Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World Vaccine Congress Europe

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Tom Evans, M.D., Vaccitech’s Chief Scientific Officer will present an update on the Company’s chronic hepatitis B (CHB) immunotherapeutic Phase 1b/2a trial at The World Vaccine Congress Europe on October 21 in Barcelona, Spain.



“VTP-300, our immunotherapeutic candidate in development for the treatment of CHB infection, is currently in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial,” said Tom Evans, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Vaccitech. “My talk will summarize some of the preclinical and clinical data and will be in advance of two poster presentations at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2021 in November. At The Liver Meeting, we will describe new data obtained in both healthy volunteers and CHB patients treated with the prime component of VTP-300, ChAdOx1-HBV in the first poster, and CHB patients treated with the prime and boost, ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV, components of VTP-300 in a second poster.”

The presentation will be available on Vaccitech’s website at https://investors.vaccitech.co.uk/news-and-events/events at 7:30 a.m. EDT, October 21, 2021.

About Vaccitech Ltd.

Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary platform comprises proprietary modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, both with demonstrable tolerability profiles and without the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors and viral infections and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the timing and planned announcement of data from the Company’s VTP-300 program. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities and planned and ongoing clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments, the Company’s ability to fund its operations and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials and preclinical studies and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

