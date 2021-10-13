Exela Technologies Announces Shareholder Connect to Further Engage with Investor Base

Shareholder Connect Offers Enhanced Products to Shareholders and Exela Merchandise to All

Merchandise Proceeds to be Donated to Charities

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of Shareholder Connect. There has been overwhelming demand from our inspired global shareholder base aka “Exelarators” for more investor specific content and ways to show their support. The website allows anyone to purchase sustainably sourced Exela merchandise and will offer shareholders an expanding range of customized products. Exelarators will be able to purchase co-branded merchandise, the proceeds of which will be channeled to partner charities that will be announced soon. Exela would love to see you showcase your Exela gear, feel free to send your pics to @exelatech on Instagram and tag #Exelarator.

With respect to products and content, Shareholder Connect will offer investors access to a free enhanced shareholder specific version of DrySign®, Exela’s digital signature platform and access to PluggedIN. DrySign has seen a rapid uptake globally and shareholders will benefit from products like these. PluggedIN is a quarterly thought leadership piece. Over time, Exela intends to expand the product set.

Par Chadha, the recently announced Executive Chairman and lifelong Exelarator, wanted to leave our supporters with some closing thoughts as we launch Shareholder Connect.

Proud Exelarators,

You are the reason we exist.

We launch Shareholder Connect,

Grateful to our supporters.

Blessed to have strong shareholders,

Customers and employees,

Let us pay it forward.

- Par Chadha, Exelarator

