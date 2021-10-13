The global Construction & demolition waste market is estimated to be USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction & Demolition Waste Market by type, Source, & Region - Global forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135110/?utm_source=GNW





Concrete is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Others is the fastest-growing type segment in the construction & demolition waste market.The growth of the concrete segment is attributed to the growing use of recycled concrete in construction projects happening across the globe.



It accounted for a share of about 31.5% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing source in the construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Residential is the fastest-growing source segment in the construction & demolition waste market.The market for this segment is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing renovation in the residential sector.



It accounted for a share of about 31.3% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for construction & demolition waste

APAC is the largest and market of construction & demolition waste, with China being the major emerging market.The construction & demolition waste market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.



The market for construction & demolition waste in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction as well as demolition projects in Asian countries. It accounted for a share of about 60.9% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The construction & demolition waste market comprises major solution providers, such as Waste Management (US). SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), and Clean Harbors Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the construction & demolition waste market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the construction & demolition waste market based on type, source, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the construction & demolition waste market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in construction & demolition waste market

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for construction & demolition waste

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135110/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________