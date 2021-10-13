Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani Joins Save Foods’ Advisory Board

The Biotech Industry Veteran Will Assist the Company With Developing Additional Market Segments for Save Foods’ Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Zuloff-Shani is a biomedical research and development executive with over 20 years of strategic and operational leadership in the healthcare industry and currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at SciSparc Biosciences (OTCQB: SPRCF) and Chief Executive Office of Clearmind Medicine (CSE: CMND). Dr. Zuloff-Shani has extensive experience creating and managing global teams and has successfully navigated the highly regulated process of taking therapeutics from discovery to commercialization in the US, EU and Israeli markets.

David Palach, Save Foods CEO, commented on the announcement, “We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Zuloff-Shani to our Advisory Board. I believe her expertise and reputation will be invaluable as we look to identify additional markets and applications for Save Foods’ technology.” Mr. Palach went on to say, “Our proprietary blend of green food acids combined with an oxidizer is efficient against a wide range of pathogens and therefore additional and untapped markets that have problems associated with the same pathogens might benefit from Save Foods’ technology.”

Dr Zuloff-Shani stated, “Working with Save Foods is a natural extension of my career in the healthcare sector. Save Foods’ technology has shown promising indications towards either eliminating or reducing the presence of human and plant pathogens. Similar pathogens are of concern in other market segments causing health issues and economic loss. For instance, the cannabis industry suffers loses of goods resulting from microbial contamination estimated at approximately $3 billion. I believe that upon positive validation, our technology may be a worthy alternative to radiation, which is commonly used commercially on plants. I look forward to working with the Company to investigate the viability of its technology on other market segments.”

Prior to joining SciSparc, Dr. Zuloff-Shani served as Vice President Development at Macrocure Ltd. where she led all research and development activities. She has also advised on and overseen the launch of several startups in the healthcare sector. Dr. Zuloff-Shani earned her Ph.D. in Human Biology and Immunology from Bar-Ilan University, Israel.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifood tech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including, citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but also ensures a safe, natural, and healthy product.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss the material and positive effect Dr. Zuloff-Shani’s appointment will have on our business and operations, our ability to effectively maximize Dr. Zuloff-Shani’s skills and contributions, that Dr. Zuloff-Shani’s expertise and reputation will be invaluable as the company looks to identify additional markets and applications for Save Foods’ technology, that upon positive validation, the company’s technology may be a worthy alternative to current plant radiation, and investigating the viability of the company’s technology on other market segments. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

