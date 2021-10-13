The Infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrared Detector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03596051/?utm_source=GNW

Near-infrared light is referred to as light within the wavenumber range of 12,500–4,000 cm (wavelength from 800 to 2,500 nm). The near-infrared (NIR) spectrum typically ranges from 0.7 to 1.0 ?m. The absorption of near-infrared light is based on the vibration of the material. However, it is much weaker in intensity as compared to the mid-infrared light absorption as it is based on overtones and combined tones in the mid-infrared light region. Therefore, the measurement of samples featuring weak absorption is difficult, but the fact that samples can be measured without being diluted is an advantage.

Short-wave infrared typically (SWIR) ranges from 1 ?m to 3 ?m.It is also known as reflected infrared.



Infrared radiation coming from a light source is reflected by an object in a way similar to radiation in the visible range.MWIR and LWIR lights are emitted from the objects.



SWIR is similar to visible light, where photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast required for high-resolution imaging.Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) and mercury cadmium telluride (MCT) detectors are the popular infrared detectors sensitive in NIR and SWIR ranges.



InGaAs detectors have high sensitivity in the 0.9–1.7 ?m part of the spectrum, and HgCdTe detectors are sensitive in the 0.8–2.5 ?m part of the spectrum. Likewise, silicon infrared detectors are available in the infrared detector market that operate in NIR and SWIR bands. Some of the prominent manufacturers of NIR and SWIR detectors are Excelitas Technologies (US), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), FLIR Systems (US), and Lynred (France).



Infrared detector market for uncooled accounted for the largest share in 2020

The uncooled infrared detector segment held the leading position and accounted for ~80% share of the infrared detector market in 2020.The uncooled infrared detectors mostly operate in LWIR wavelengths.



Microbolometer infrared detector is one of the most commonly used uncooled infrared detectors.Pyroelectric and thermopile are other commonly used infrared detectors that do not require cooling for their operation.



Likewise, InGaAs infrared detectors mainly operate in SWIR wavelengths. Basically, the development of InGaAs detectors has led to the introduction of uncooled SWIR cameras.

Compared with cooled infrared detectors, uncooled infrared detectors are not supported by cooling components/devices such as cryocoolers and thermoelectric coolers and operate at room temperature.The absence of these components is responsible for their lower price, making them ideal for low-cost and high-volume applications.



Some of the common applications where uncooled infrared detectors are used include security and surveillance, people and motion sensing, and temperature measurement.



North America is expected to hold the largest market for Infrared detector during the forecast period

The infrared detector market in North America has been further classified into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The regional market growth is dominated by major companies such as Excelitas Technologies (US), Texas Instruments (US), Honeywell International (US), and FLIR Systems (US).



These companies are striving to expand their presence in emerging markets such as APAC.Prominent companies in the infrared detector market are also acquiring, collaborating, and partnering with companies from various industries such as automotive and military & defense to broaden their product portfolio and expand their presence.



For instance, in October 2019, FLIR Systems (US) partnered with Veoneer (US), a tier-one automotive supplier, to provide thermal sensing technology for use in Veoneer’s self-driving cars.



Research Coverage

The study segments the Infrared detector market report into technology (cooled, uncooled), vertical (industrial, nonindustrial), type (mercury cadmium telluride, indium gallium arsenide, pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer, PIR motion sensor, IR imaging sensor, others), by application (people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, security and surveillance, gas and fire detection, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging, scientific applications, and smart buildings) and wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, LWIR). The study also provides market size for various segments regarding four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



