Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Great Boulder Resources, Flynn Gold and Gascoyne Resources

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is set to boost its finances by approximately A$3.7 million on receiving payment from the latest lifting of Ungani crude oil from Wyndham Port. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has started phase 5 reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Side Well Project in Meekatharra, WA to build upon earlier work in the Mulga Bill prospect area which included bonanza-grade hits. Click here

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) Ltd has identified a large orogenic gold system at its Portland Gold Project in Tasmania following a detailed geological and structural analysis review based on assays from a diamond drilling program undertaken in 2020. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) is expected to achieve a significant improvement in cash flow by its decision to postpone Stage 3 cut-back of the eastern and western walls of the Gilbey’s pit at its Dalgaranga Gold Project in WA. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) had a “very busy” September 2021 quarter providing continued growth of the Mawson mineralised system at Rockford Project in WA's Fraser Range with the majority of holes drilled hitting nickel-copper sulphide in the right host rocks. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) surged to a high of more than nine years following a field program that returned high-grade rare earth rock chip results from Killi Killi East and Watts Rise prospects of the Tanami Project in WA's northeast. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has received multiple high-grade gold results from the third batch of infill drilling completed at Abujar-Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has received further high-grade gold results in final assays from drilling before the wet season at its flagship Dandoko Project in west Mali, Africa. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has identified priority targets from its geophysical survey, geological mapping and rock chip sampling programs for upcoming drilling at The Bull Project, 20 kilometres from the world-class Julimar nickel-copper-PGE deposit in Western Australia. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of cyber security services business Virtual Information Technology Pty Limited (VIT) for an initial outlay of $750,000 in cash and 10.2 million shares, which represents approximately 2.9% of the current issued capital of CPT. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has received the green light to start construction on the gold processing plant for its jointly-owned Norseman Gold Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) achieved record quarterly copper production at Thalanga Base Metal Operations in Queensland and has approved mining and processing of the Syndicate gold resource at Hillgrove in NSW. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pure Battery Technologies (PBT) as it moves on plans to build and operate a battery material refinery hub in Kalgoorlie, WA. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) continues to turn the soil around its Edikan gold operations in Ghana as it works to sustain an imminent half-million-ounce annual production metric. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has returned the widest drill intercept to date from Gogbala Prospect at the southernmost drilled zone of the Napié Fault in Côte d’Ivoire with 35 metres at 1.72 g/t gold. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has expanded its Nevada landholding with a further 15 claims on the Black Canyon lode within the Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project after confirming the presence of several large gold anomalies. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has released positive top-line results of the actions of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) in the influenza model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has taken another key step in moving the flagship Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) towards production with a metallurgical review underway to confirm historical high recoveries of gold and copper. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK)’s 'core of the core' Jewell Well is now producing at the highest pre-drill estimates, reaching an output of 1,727 BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day at an 82%:18% ratio of liquid to gas. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has outlined its early mining initiative for the Qala Shallows area, a key region within its cornerstone Witswatersrand Basin Project in South Africa. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU, OTC:MRMEF) is a step closer to completing the acquisition of Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX, OTC:TYXXF)’s Jumbuck Gold Project, which is adjacent to the company’s ground in South Australia’s Gawler Craton. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has made positive progress towards signing legally binding agreements for its proposed downstream processing graphite plant joint venture (JV) with Metachem Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd. Click here

