Three Little Pigs Unveils Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Little Pigs today revealed its Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale. Shoppers will find discounts on more than 50 gourmet products including Jambon de Paris, Mousse Truffee, and more — all available starting 12 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2021.

"Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and Three Little Pig's consumers will find incredible deals on their favorite Charcuterie and French Gourmet products," says Maha Freij, President at Three Little Pigs.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

All sale items in Three Little Pig's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale will be available starting 12 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. Here's what to expect:

20% off sitewide from Nov. 26-29, 2021

Free shipping on all orders over $100 from Nov. 26-28, 2021

30% off Charcuterie Bundles on Nov. 29, 2021

For more information on Three Little Pigs products, visit https://3pigs.com/.

About Three Little Pigs: Three Little Pigs is on a mission to create more enjoyable, everyday moments through casual, well-made charcuterie that is as fun and easy to enjoy as it is high-quality and delicious. Since 1975, it has become one of the most awarded specialty food companies in North America, winning critical acclaim and 21 national food awards. With a commitment to making all-natural products using quality ingredients in time-honored recipes, free from artificial ingredients or preservatives, Three Little Pigs offers a range of French charcuterie and snacks that are as gourmet as they are accessible.

