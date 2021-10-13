ISC Announces Appointment of Shawn Peters as President & CEO, Effective February 1, 2022

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation’s (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) today announced that Jeff Stusek has decided to step down from his role as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company at the end of January 2022 for personal reasons, having served in the position for 13 years. In connection with this decision, the Board has appointed Shawn Peters, currently Executive Vice President & CFO of ISC as Mr. Stusek’s successor as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Mr. Stusek will be available to ISC in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.



Joel Teal, Chair of ISC’s Board of Directors said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his steadfast commitment, as well as recognize the significant contribution he has made during his time with the Company. His calm and determined manner have been synonymous with his leadership, and he has been instrumental in leading the company through a time of transformational change and in creating a highly successful, well-positioned and diversified business.”

Teal commented, “Shawn is a well-rounded and experienced executive with strong strategic acumen who has proven to be an exceptional leader since joining ISC in April 2012. The Board is confident that under his leadership and through his deep familiarity with the Company, ISC will continue to grow in a strategic manner and deliver long-term value to shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Shawn on his appointment.”

A process to identify the successor to Mr. Peters as Chief Financial Officer will be undertaken immediately.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to our growth strategy and anticipated corporate changes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to implementation of our growth strategy, retention of key employees and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

