Market Report: Port Equipment Industry Sector Size Revenue in 2026 to be Approximately US$35.3 Billion, Says Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Port Equipment Market By Application (Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling, & Others), By Equipment Type (Tugboats, Cranes, Mooring System, Ship Loaders, Reach Stackers, Automated Guide Vehicles, Container Lift Trucks, Terminal Tractors, Straddle Carriers, & Others), By Type (Diesel, Electric, & Hybrid), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Port Equipment Market size & share expected to reach to USD 35.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 30.2 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Port Equipment Market: Overview

Port equipment is the set of physical infrastructure that aids in assisting a litany of tasks in a maritime facility that compromises one or more loading areas and discharges cargo and passengers. These locations are often on a seacoast or estuary and can be further found inland in some regions. The primary purpose of port equipment is to provide a rapid and accessible point of entry between ships and land-based models for the purpose of the transfer.

Port equipment encompasses all the vehicles, tools, equipment, and parts that are utilized on docks. The equipment is used effectively for handling the cargo & passengers at the seaport. Few of the commonly used port equipment comprises 4x4 Terminal Tractor, Rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs), Rubber-tyred gantry cranes, Other yard cranes, Electrified rubber-tired gantry cranes, Automated stacking cranes, Reach Stackers for Laden Container and Empty Container, 4x2 Terminal Tractor, Forklift Trucks for Laden Container and Empty Container, and Ship to Shore Cranes. A few of the key applications of port equipment include scrap handling, heavy lift, bulk handling, container handling, stacking, and general cargo.

Industry Major Market Players

Liebherr

TTS

Kalmar

Konecranes

Sany

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries

Hyster

Lonking

CVS Ferrari

Anhui Heli

Famur Famak

American Crane & Equipment

ABB

SANMAR

Global Port Equipment Market: Growth Factors

The contributing factors for the global port equipment market during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising number of container shipments across the global overview coupled with the rising number of vessel count and trade volume to name a few. Additionally, the rising focus of emerging economies on developing new ports coupled with increasing trading routes for heavy and bulk goods is expected to increase the footprint of the global port equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors pertaining to large cargo space availability, economical and safety-based measures are expected to boost the global port equipment market during the forecast period.

The global port equipment market is expected to be driven by factors contributing to rising investment measures by the private and public sectors coupled with the integration of smart solutions such as optimized operations reduced logistics costs and rising efficiency measures to name a few. However, the advent of COVID-19 is expected to hamper the growth of the global port equipment market during the advent of the forecast.

Global Port Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 30.2 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 35.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 3.9% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Liebherr, TTS, Kalmar, Konecranes, Sany, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, Hyster, Lonking, CVS Ferrari, and Others Segments Covered Applications, Equipment Types, Types, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Global Port Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global port equipment market is segmented into application, equipment type, type, and region.

The global port equipment market is divided into container handling, bulk handling, ship handling, and others on the basis of application. The segment pertaining to container handling is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased functionality in terms of stacking, bulk handling, scrap handling, heavy lifting, and general cargo loading and unloading to name a few. The global port equipment market is categorized into tugboats, cranes, mooring systems, ship loaders, reach stackers, automated guide vehicles, container lift trucks, terminal tractors, straddle carriers, and others on the basis of equipment type. The crane's category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to decreasing the cost per move coupled with the rising number of superior efficiency and rising number of harbors to name a few. On the basis of type, the global port equipment market is classified into diesel, electric, and hybrid. The diesel category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to larger fuel efficiency, power, performance, and reliability.

Global Port Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising number of products by the key market participants in the region coupled with the development of advanced technologies to name a few. The region of Europe is expected to occupy a substantial amount of market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a healthier economy coupled with penetration of international players towards the region to name a few. The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising number of port equipment being launched in the region and increasing demand for greenfield-based projects to name a few.

Port Equipment Market By Application (Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling, & Others), By Equipment Type (Tugboats, Cranes, Mooring System, Ship Loaders, Reach Stackers, Automated Guide Vehicles, Container Lift Trucks, Terminal Tractors, Straddle Carriers, & Others), By Type (Diesel, Electric, & Hybrid), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

